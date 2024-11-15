The former Indian bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, has worked closely with the premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, his partner in the job Mohammad Siraj, the two spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who share the responsibility of taking 20 wickets in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Having worked with all of them in the past, he knows the skills of the bowlers in and out.

Paras Mhambrey has witnessed the brilliance of Bumrah and how Siraj has carried the skills to the fierce aggression. Ashwin has displayed his versatility along with the all-rounder utility of Jadeja. It will be important for India to see these bowlers step up at crucial junctures of the five Tests.

“It’s two different things. The wickets in India are completely different, kind of a different surface. It should not reflect how you analyze and expect things to go in Australia. Just because we didn’t have a great series doesn’t mean you can’t bounce back and win a series out there.” The former Indian fast bowler addressed this in a recent interaction with ‘Hindustan Times’.

“The surface is different, a lot more conducive in terms of batting, for the first Test. We look at Perth. We all know it’s going to be hard. It’s going to be bouncy. And I think in those terms, we have a good attack out there to exploit those conditions.” Paras Mhambrey claimed during the discussion.

Due to his ongoing injury issues, the selectors have overlooked their premier pacer, Mohammad Shami, from the current squad. But the Bengal pacer is currently undergoing a successful time against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 game. Mhambrey shed light on how much the Blue Brigade would miss the services of the bowler.

“You’re always going to miss someone like Shami. That’s the reality, right? He has that kind of skill set that he brings to the team, the experience. When you compliment it with Boom (Bumrah), I think it’s a formidable pair. You’re going to miss him. Everyone knows that. I don’t think you can shy away from that. But also look at the opportunity in terms of the others.” The Mumbai-born highlighted.

For India to win the series, it will be important for them to pick up 20 wickets, and the former bowling coach felt that selectors have done the right thing by showing their faith in the young bowlers of the country.

India to play both spinners in BGT 2024-25? Paras Mhambrey suggests

Bumrah will always be the leader of the bowling department. Aakash Deep has done well in whatever chances he has got till now with the red-ball while the likes of Navdeep Saini or Mukesh Kumar would be vital to keep the bench strength of the Indian side.

“If you look at the other side of the coin, there’s an opportunity out here for the others to step up and take his place. It’s going to take a while, but the idea is to move in and allow others to make sure that going ahead for the next 5-6 years, we create a bunch of fast bowlers who will win you Test matches. It’s too late to look at it.” Paras Mhambrey addressed this during an interview with Hindustan Times.

He also pointed out that Bumrah is not expected to take part in all of the five Test matches. With the first two games having a 10-day gap between them, he could miss the third one in Brisbane before returning for the last two contests.

“It’s extremely hard on his body. It’s just the way he goes about his bowling. He’s flat out in every spell, every delivery that he bowls. So there’s a lot of stress on his body, and we’ll have to be smart enough to make such decisions.” Paras Mhambrey told.

The World Cup-winning former coach has also supported the Gujarat-born to lead India in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who could miss the opening game of the series starting on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Paras Mhambrey felt that the management could think of using both the spinners in the series as the cracks would eventually help them towards the middle of the games.