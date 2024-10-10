Pat Cummins, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024, should be given credit for the rise of young Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy, feels Basit Ali. Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy made their India T20I debuts this year and have impressed with their performances as well.

Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe earlier this year, in July. In only his second international outing, the southpaw dazzled viewers with a breathtaking 100-run knock.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, on the other hand, received his first India call-up after being selected for the team’s current three-match home T20I series against Bangladesh. He was named Player of the Match in the recently ended second match, scoring 74 runs off 34 balls for scores of 4-0-23-2.

Basit Ali, a former Pakistani cricketer, says Australian pacer Pat Cummins deserves credit for the success of Indian stars Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy. He felt that Cummins, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain, had an important part in the growth of the two young players.

The way Pat Cummins supported Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy in SRH- Basit Ali

Cummins was named the SRH captain before the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Under Cummins’ guidance, the team finished second, losing by eight wickets against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final.

Abhishek and Nitish impressed many with their performances in the season and subsequently earned maiden India call-ups.

“A special mention to Pat Cummins. It would be unfair if I didn’t take his name. The way he has supported Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the IPL, we must address that,” Basit stated on his YouTube channel.

Basit Ali feels SRH’s tearaway pacer Umran Malik will soon return to international cricket. He stated that Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir prefers bowlers with true pace.

“I feel that Gautam Gambhir will also bring Umran Malik back. He will definitely consider him because Gautam likes genuine fast bowlers,” Basit added.

Umran’s career started with a lot of potential. However, he quickly faded after a series of poor games and has not been in an Indian XI since July 2023. Mayank Yadav appears to have passed the 24-year-old in the pecking order. Umran appeared in only one match of the IPL 2024, going wicketless and conceding 15 runs in one over.

Umran recently suffered an injury and will miss the first round of the Ranji Trophy for J&K.

