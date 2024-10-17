When David Warner retired from the longest format of the game, the Australian team management decided to promote their ‘Don Bradman’ Steve Smith to the opening position of the batting department during the two-match home series against West Indies and then in the two tests in New Zealand.

When Steve Smith bats at his usual position of number four, the former captain enjoys an average of over 60, collecting 5966 runs in the five-day format with a strike rate of over 50, shouldering on 26 half-centuries and 19 centuries with a best score of 239.

But when the batter was promoted to the opening position, he struggled with 171 runs at an average of 28.50 with a best score of 91 runs. The talk was if the team management would still keep on going with him in the opening position, but George Bailey, the selector of the side, called to get the batter back at number four.

Also Read: Dale Steyn Quits As Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2025

When the 31-year-old was asked the position he would love to bat, Steve Smith revealed that he would be happy to bat at any position, wherever the team would feel comfortable.

“Yeah, we had a chat. We probably still hadn’t made our mind up and we knew there was a bit of water to go under the bridge. Also, with Cam’s injury and a few rounds of Shield games.” The Australian Test captain, Pat Cummins, expressed that the decision to have the batter back at number four came on the back of the injury of Cameron Green.

“We chatted about it, and I think it makes sense now. He was excited by the challenge of opening last year, and he’s really glad he did it, but I think after giving it a go, he thought he was best suited at four.” The New South Wales-born remarked.

The home side, who has lost two consecutive Test series at home against India during the 2018/19 summer and the 2020/21 summer, will look to show some magic and win their first Test series against the Rohit Sharma-led side since the 2014/15 home summer.

Pat Cummins points out Cameron Green’s injury behind Steve Smith getting back to number 4

When it comes to being associated at home in the five-day format of the game, Steve Smith has notched up 4701 runs in 53 games at an average of over 62 and a strike rate of over 54, with the help of 19 half-centuries and 16 centuries with a best score of 239.

In the case of facing the Indian side, the veteran has collected 2042 runs in just 19 games at an average of over 65 with a strike rate of 52, thanks to his five half-centuries and six centuries with a best score of 192 runs.

The Australian side has picked the 19-year-old Sam Konstas for the ‘A’ side after he smashed twin centuries in the most recent Sheffield Shield fixture for the NSW side. However, Cummins reckoned that the youngster has yet to face a quality attack but has displayed quality in his performance.

Also Read: Steve Smith Confirms His Batting Position For IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Series

“I‘ve seen a little bit of Sam. He played well last week, but he’s young, and you don’t know what someone is made of until they’re out there. If you keep scoring runs and doing well in domestic cricket it sets you up pretty well.” Pat Cummins added.

Both Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc have been added to the NSW squad for the next week and are expected to turn up for the side in preparation for the home series.