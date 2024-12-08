The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, revealed that the ICC meeting to discuss the next ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule and sites has been postponed. During a press conference in Lahore, Mohsin Naqvi provided no updates, leaving the tournament’s future unknown.

Pakistan is poised to host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refused to travel due to security concerns. Pakistan first rejected India’s suggestion for a hybrid model, but eventually agreed to it, with a “Partnership or Fusion Formula” for upcoming ICC events.

The “Partnership or Fusion Formula” enables India and Pakistan to compete in ICC tournaments at neutral locations. ESPNcricinfo confirmed the hybrid approach, although the PCB, the tournament’s official host, has not issued a public statement beyond stating that conversations are underway.

It is unclear whether the hybrid concept will apply to women’s tournaments as well. India will host two ICC events during the 2024-25 cycle. The women’s ODI World Cup will be held in India in 2025, followed by the men’s T20 World Cup in 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Mohsin Naqvi says Pakistan will not be disappointed with PCB’s preparation for CT 2025

Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that the ICC Champions Trophy meeting had been postponed. He promised the reporters in Lahore that updates would be supplied as the specifics were completed.

Naqvi stressed the ongoing conversations and stated that they want the best conclusion for Pakistan and world cricket. He emphasized that any failure at the ICC would have a global impact on cricket.

“We had a meeting (with the ICC) today, it’s been postponed. Once the details have been finalised, we’ll update you. We will not disappoint the nation. Talks are still ongoing, but I do not want to say anything that is premature. We are aiming to achieve the best for Pakistan and international cricket. If the ICC progresses, cricket will progress. If there is a dent in the ICC, it will be felt across the world,” Mohsin Naqvi said in a video posted by PCB on X.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Conditions in Pakistan Are Not Very Sports-Friendly – Anurag Thakur

Former Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur expressed reservations over the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan. Anurag Thakur supported the BCCI’s decision to restrict travel to Pakistan, describing the country as “not very sports-friendly” and “not very safe and secure.”

Anurag Thakur highlighted India’s commitment to ensuring player safety and security. He stated that India will not play in Pakistan till the neighboring country addresses issues of terrorism and cross-border activity.

“India has made it very clear that the safety and security of the players are very important and we have been very consistent with our stand as far as playing in Pakistan is concerned. Till the time they do not have control or check over the terrorist activities and cross-border activities, India is not willing to play there. The conditions in Pakistan are not very sports-friendly, not very safe and secure. The decision made by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is right,” Thakur said.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is likely to be played using a hybrid model, with India’s matches being held in Dubai.

