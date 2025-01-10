The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied all allegations that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be shifted out of Pakistan. This comes after reports of the event being moved out of Pakistan became a hot subject in cricket.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly running out of time to complete stadium upgrades for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. It was revealed that if the construction work was delayed, the entire competition could be relocated outside of Pakistan.

The National Stadium in Karachi, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are all still under development or being upgraded. It has been reported that they have been given until February 12th, and if PCB does not finish the time frame, they will face the repercussions.

The Pakistan Cricket Board began repairs in August and was scheduled to finish them by December 31st. However, they are far from it. This has left the ICC concerned, especially as they are experiencing a lot of criticism for the infrastructure of venues during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, and they may consider transferring the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 out of Pakistan.

Pakistan will successfully host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, No need to go by any rumors – PCB official

However, a Pakistan Cricket Board official stated that all building work at three venues is expected to be done by the first week in February. He stated that there is no need to accept rumors, as Pakistan would host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

The PCB source added that the reports of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being moved was an attempt to tarnish Pakistan’s image on social media.

“All the work (related to stadiums) will be done by the first week of February. Pakistan will successfully host the Champions Trophy. No need to go by any rumors. We are committed to giving our best. There are people who are trying to tarnish Pakistan’s image on social media. We know who all they are and why they are doing this,” a source told IANS.

Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board revised the locations for the ODI tri-nation series against South Africa and New Zealand. The games will be held in Karachi and Lahore, sparking speculation regarding the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The series will begin on February 8 and end on February 14. Karachi and Lahore are two of the three Champions Trophy venues, with each hosting six of the tournament’s 12 group-stage matches.

