The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to announce the schedule for the England vs Pakistan Test series coming two days. The three-Test series is set to begin from October 7 onwards, but doubts linger over the venues for the matches.

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has addressed the uncertainties around the sites for the national team’s upcoming three-match Test series against England. Earlier, Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi were being assumed as venues for the three Tests.

But with all three stadiums being renovated for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, PCB found themselves in a bind ahead of the England Test series at home.

According to media sources, the series, which was supposed to begin on October 7, may be rescheduled, with the venue possibly transferring to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to ongoing renovations at major stadiums in Pakistan.

Even England head coach Brendon McCullum, speaking at The Oval before England’s third Test against Sri Lanka, expressed frustration over the uncertainty.

“We don’t really know (what is happening in Pakistan) but we can’t pick a team until we know where we’re going to play. It would be nice if, over the next couple of days, we found out,” he ad said.

The series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, is scheduled to take place from October 7 to 28.

PCB confirms Multan and Rawalpindi as venues for England Tests

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is anticipated to release the full schedule for the three-match Test series against England in the next one or two days.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opted to hold the Test matches in Multan and Rawalpindi, with the first two in Multan. Karachi, which was supposed to host the second Test, would not be able to do so due to ongoing renovations at the National Stadium.

While the specific schedule for the series has still to be determined, the PCB intends to capitalize on the circumstances in Multan by hosting two Tests there. An additional idea is to hold the first and third tests in Rawalpindi.

Naqvi’s spokesperson Mohammad Rafiullah confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that the ECB has given the go-ahead to hold the series in Multan and Rawalpindi and that they are satisfied with the venues.

England is slated to travel to Pakistan on October 2, with the first Test beginning on October 7.

