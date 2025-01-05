Australian captain Pat Cummins has spoken out about Sam Konstas’ lively nature, which generated some flashpoints in the five-Test series against India. The 31-year-old believes some people are offended by the right-handed batter’s confidence.

Konstas, who made his Test debut on Boxing Day, clashed with Virat Kohli on the first day of the match. He then hyped the crowd after Kohli’s wicket on day two, which drew criticism. He then had an altercation with Jasprit Bumrah in the Sydney Test.

Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 3-1 series victory over India, winning the fifth Test by six wickets.

For a 19-year-old with two Tests and 113 runs, Sam Konstas’ headline-to-highlight ratio may just sit beside his list of records as one of Australia’s youngest-ever players, and the youngest Test cricketer in 117 years at the SCG.

Since his debut in Melbourne, Konstas has had a few encounters with tourists. The most heated encounter came on Day 1 of the match at the SCG, when he clashed with Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah then celebrated in front of Konstas after dismissing Usman Khawaja with the next ball, and the rest of his teammates followed suit. After Day 2, Australia’s coach Andrew McDonald remarked on the event, stating that the Indians were attempting to intimidate the child, which Gambhir denied.

During the post-match press conference, India’s coach stated that the sport is played by tough men who cannot be soft. Gambhir claimed that Konstas had no right to be talking to Bumrah at the moment.

“It’s a tough sport played by tough men. You can’t be that soft. As simple as it can get. I don’t think there was anything intimidating about it. He had no right to be talking to Jasprit Bumrah when Usman Khawaja was taking time. He had no right. He had no business to be involved with Jasprit Bumrah, that was a job for the umpire,” Gambhir stated.

Pat Cummins backs Sam Konstas’ confidence

Cummins told a news conference following the Sydney Test that all they ask of their players is to be their best selves on the field, and he praised Konstas for sticking up for himself when it was necessary.

“I’ve been really impressed with the way he’s gone about it. I think people mistake a bit of confidence with bullying and abuse. You’re allowed to walk around with your shoulders puffed back and playing a few cricket shots. Some people take offence to that and kind of want to put him back in his place. For us, we always say to players bring yourself every day, be yourself and go about how you think represents yourself the best, how you want to play. I think he’s been really good this series and stood up for himself when he’s needed to,” Cummins said at the press conference.

Australia, thanks to their 3-1 BGT 2024-25 Series win, has also qualified for the WTC 2025 final, where they will take on South Africa at the Lord’s from June 11.

