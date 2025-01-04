The leg spinner of the Indian side, Yuzvendra Chahal, has deleted all the pictures of his wife, Dhanashree Verma, from the social media platforms to spark rumors of a divorce between them. The veteran bowler has already been going through trouble in their marriage for a long time.

The fans have noticed a significant turn of events on social media after Yuzvendra Chahal erased all the pictures from his Instagram account. The leg spinner has not been in great touch, having been omitted from the Indian side for such a long time.

The Haryana-born was part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad for the blue brigade in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) but didn’t feature in a single game for the side, as Kuldeep Yadav played part of the lone spinner, alongside with the two left-arm spin all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

The unusual move coincided with both Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowing each other on that social media platform, leading to widespread rumors of a potential separation. The fans have been speculating on the actual status of their relationship.

Yuzvendra Chahal erases Dhanashree Verma’s pictures on Instagram

The couple, who tied the knot on December 22, 2020, during an intimate wedding in Gurgaon, had been a celebrated duo who have won so many hearts with their cheerful social media appearances and their interests.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for India in the shortest format of the game with 96 scalps in 79 innings at an average of 25.09, a strike rate of 18.37, and an economy rate of 8.19 with the help of two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul with the best bowling figure of 6/25 in an inning, which came against England in 2016 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The 34-year-old has not been part of the Indian side in the shortest format since August 2023 when he faced West Indies at Lauderhill. The performance, however, has been decent in the domestic tournaments. He finished the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 with the help of ten scalps in seven innings at an average of 11.90 and a strike rate of 15 with an economy rate of below five for Haryana.

Yuzvendra Chahal now has been struggling in their personal life, which appears to be under intense public scrutiny due to these developments. He and Dhanashree haven’t confirmed any of this news before the public in a statement, but the ongoing rumors and social media activity continue to fuel concern among their fans.

Neither party has highlighted the speculations, leaving the story shrouded in mystery and fans eagerly waiting for the clarity.

Yuzvendra Chahal is also the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history with the help of 205 scalps in 159 innings at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 17.17, shouldering on six four-wicket and one five-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 5/40 in an inning against the Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2022 season.

Yuzvendra Chahal has also collected 364 scalps in the T20s in 309 innings at an average of 23.42 and a strike rate of 18.3 with the help of ten four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 6/25. He has secured his new franchise, Punjab Kings, which earned his services for a price of INR 18 crore for the IPL 2025.

With Kuldeep Yadav being injured, India can think of going back to Chahal for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.