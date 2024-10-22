Prithvi Shaw, the talented young batter, has been shown the door by his domestic team Mumbai ahead of their second Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Tripura. Prithvi Shaw’s career has taken a new low after he was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team for the tournament’s third match.

Prithvi Shaw began his domestic season in India with the Irani Cup, following a brief stay with Northamptonshire. The right-handed hitter produced a half-century in the second innings, as the Mumbai side, led by Ajinkya Rahane, won the title with a first-inning advantage over the Rest of India.

However, his performance in the season’s first match against Baroda was dismal. The opener only managed 12 and 7 runs in two innings of a loss. In the last encounter against Maharashtra, he went out for only one run in the first innings, but he scored an unbeaten 39 when chasing a 74-run target.

On October 21, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced a 16-man roster for the forthcoming match, following the team’s excellent nine-wicket victory over Maharashtra. Tanush Kotian, an all-rounder, was not included in the roster because he has been selected for the India A team that will travel to Australia.

MCA official reveals why Prithvi Shaw was left out of Mumbai squad

While the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officially didn’t provide a reason for Shaw’s absence, it is widely viewed as a subtle warning for the 24-year-old opener, who has a history of disciplinary issues.

The Mumbai selection committee, which included Sanjay Patil (chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar, and Vikrant Yeligeti, is said to have suggested Shaw should be benched for at least one game.

According to The Indian Express, Prithvi Shaw is considered overweight and has been instructed to complete a two-week fitness program designed by MCA experts.

The Mumbai team management informed the MCA that Shaw’s physique is 35% fat and that he requires hard training before resuming his place on the team.

“He has been dropped and needs to go back to training and shed some body weight to be considered for selection,” an MCA official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The selectors and team management feel the omission will serve as a wake-up call for Shaw, who has been skipping practice sessions. When he does attend net sessions, he takes them lightly.

According to a senior MCA source, the selectors and team management agreed to leave Shaw out of the roster.

“The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Mr. Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Mr. Ravi Thaker, Mr. Jeetendra Thackeray, Mr. Kiran Powar and Mr. Vikrant Yeligeti has selected the following players to represent Mumbai in Ranji Trophy match against Tripura to be played from 26th to 29th October 2024 at MBB Stadium, Agartala,” the statement by MCA read.

Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy clash against Tripura

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (WK), Sidhaant Addhatrao (WK), Shams Mulani11, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Juned Khan, and Royston Dias.

