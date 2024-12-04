The last few months have been terrible for the potential future superstar of Indian cricket, the opening batter Prithvi Shaw, who lost his charm and skill in the game, with many unnecessary aspects outside the game, having been dropped from the national side and also from the domestic Mumbai team a multiple times.

Prithvi Shaw came into the scene with a bang as he smashed a century on his Test debut against the West Indies in 2018 and has stretched it to 339 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.37 with the help of a strike rate of more than 86, shouldering on two half-centuries and one century at the best score of 134.

The first-class record of the 25-year-old has been a decent one on the back of 4556 runs in 102 innings at an average of over 46 and a strike rate of around 83, thanks to his 13 centuries and 18 half-centuries at the best score of 379. But the last few weeks have been hard on the dashing opening batter.

It was hard to believe that the name of Prithvi Shaw didn’t even turn up in the two-day mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The expectation was to see him getting a franchise at least at the base price of INR 75 lakh. But he didn’t appear at all, which shows that no single side of the league had faith or belief in the youngster.

Kevin Pietersen urges Prithvi Shaw to be away from social media

Having been part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) side from the start of his IPL career, the right-handed batter has smashed 1892 runs in 79 innings at an average of just below 24 and a strike rate of around 147.46 with the help of 14 half-centuries at the best score of 99.

In the previous edition of the league in 2024, the batter cracked 198 runs in eight innings at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of over 163 with one half-century on his name. Even in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024, the Mumbai opener has struggled badly with just 96 runs in five innings, besides carrying a couple of ducks in the bag.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has advised that the youngster should avoid social media and channel his energy into getting super-fit if he wants to extend his career in the game.

“Some of the greatest sports stories are COMEBACK stories. If Prithvi Shaq has decent people around him who care about his long-term success, they’d sit him down, tell him to get off social media & train his absolute backside off in getting super fit. It’ll get him back on the correct path where past success can return. Too talented to throw it all away. Love, KP!” The former middle-order batter for England, Pietersen, wrote on his ‘X’ account (previously known as Twitter).

Many of the former players, including India’s Mohammad Kaif or Aakash Chopra, have addressed that the on-field incidents have certainly affected the on-field game of the batter as he has failed to earn the desired result on numerous occasions.

The former head coach of India, Greg Chappell, also penned down a note for the expected return of Prithvi Shaw into form, having seen the dip in fortunes.

“I remember watching you play for India’s under-19 team, where you showcased an extraordinary talent and a spark that made it clear you were among the most exciting young cricketers of your time. Those of us who recognize your potential are still keenly watching your journey, knowing that the best is yet to come.” Greg pointed out.

Prithvi Shaw has just a handful of routes left to prove his caliber and skill in the game before he gets dropped for an uncertain period from even the Mumbai side.