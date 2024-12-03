Cricket Australia (CA) has appointed Todd Greenberg as its next Chief Executive Officer, succeeding the highly successful Nick Hockley, who announced his resignation earlier this year.

Greenberg, who is presently the CEO of the Australian Cricketers’ Association, will officially take over the post in March 2025, following the end of the current season. He offers a wealth of expertise to the post, having previously played cricket and worked as a seasoned sports administrator.

Todd Greenberg previously played for Randwick CC in Sydney, where he excelled as a top-order batter from 1987 to 1997 before transitioning into sports administration, managing the Mike Whitney School of Cricket while earning a degree in sports science from the University of NSW.

On the other side, Nick Hockley took over as CEO of Cricket Australia (CA) in 2020, during a difficult period for Australian cricket following the ball-tampering fiasco in South Africa.

Hockley leaves a legacy of excellent leadership. Cricket Australia experienced tremendous success during his tenure, and Greenberg will now bear the enormous responsibility of carrying on Hockley’s legacy.

Grateful to be given the opportunity: Todd Greenberg

Greenberg’s expertise as previous chief executive of the National Rugby League and later NRL club Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, in addition to his position with the Australian Cricketers’ Association, will serve him well in his high-profile post as CEO of the Australian Cricket Board.

Todd Greenberg will become Cricket Australia’s (CA) 15th CEO since its founding in 1892, with a new chapter in the company’s history beginning in March 2025.

“I am grateful to be given the opportunity to take on this enormously important role in Australian sport and to further my involvement with a game I’ve loved since childhood. This is an extremely exciting time for cricket, with the rapid growth of the game across the globe creating fantastic opportunities while also presenting some challenges to ensure Australian cricket retains its position at the very peak of the game. I want to ensure we build on this momentum so Australian cricket continues to thrive—from local parks to the nation’s biggest stadiums,” Greenberg stated.

Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Mike Baird confirmed his happiness with Greenberg’s selection following a global search, stating the board was pleased by his enthusiasm for the game and vision to build on recent successes.

