The curious cricketing career of the opening batter of India, Prithvi Shaw, could get a new turn as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), after dropping him for a few fixtures of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, has named him in their probable for the upcoming T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, where the other veterans of the side have also been included.

Another experienced member of the Blue Brigade, Ajinkya Rahane, who is expected to lead the side, has been kept along with the middle order batter, Shreyas Iyer, who is going into the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, along with the all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was ignored by the BCCI selectors for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

The announcement of the inclusion of Prithvi Shaw and these players was made by the MCA selection panel, consisting of chairman Sanjay Patil, Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar, and Vikrant Yeligeti.

Prithvi Shaw finds a bonus chance to make a potential return for India

The last appearance in the shortest format for the opening batter came during the 2024 season of the IPL, where he was dropped from the Delhi Capitals (DC) side in the middle half of the event. Since then, he featured for the Northamptonshire in the County Championship and One-day Cup before cracking a 76-run knock for Mumbai against the Rest of India during the Irani Cup 2024.

Prithvi Shaw notched up 198 runs in eight innings of the last IPL at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 163.63 with the help of one solitary half-century. Apart from his 479-run edition in 2021 at a strike rate of around 160, the 25-year-old hasn’t been able to get the right rhythm in the competition.

He was addressed and hailed to be the next star of Indian cricket, as Delhi signed him for INR 1.2 crore in the 2018 auction. Their leadership skills were also excellent for him, as he led the India Under-19 team to the World Cup title in 2018, marking him as a rising star. He also made a quick impact in the IPL with a 62-run knock in 44 deliveries at a strike rate of 153.62.

One of the notable features of the career of Prithvi Shaw came against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2021, where he became just the second batter in the history of the IPL to nail six consecutive boundaries in an over, achieving the feat against Shivam Mavi. However, the consistent injuries and the off-field scandals slowly took him away from the drama.

In T20s, the batter has smacked 2705 runs in 105 innings at an average of 25.28 and a strike rate of 151.20, shouldering on 20 half-centuries and one century at a best score of 134 runs.

It will be another great chance for Shreyas Iyer to make the paddle war in the auction. He will look to aim for a long bid for his name in the mega auction, along with Rahane, who struggled in the last IPL with 242 runs in 12 innings.

Probable Players of Mumbai For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Shreeraj Gharat, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Ishan Mulchandani, Siddesh Lad, Hardik Tamore (WK), Aakash Anand (WK), Sairaj Patil, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Sagar Chhabria, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Yogesh Patil, Harsh Tanna, Irfan Umair, Vinayak Bhoir, Krutik Hanagavadi, Shashank Attarde, Juned Khan.