It was in 2018 when a young Shubman Gill made his international debut in New Zealand during an ODI series. At the same period, the other young opening sensational Prithvi Shaw was reaping the rewards at the highest stage of international cricket. Most believed that the latter had the quality and temperament to surpass many of the greats of Indian cricket in the future.

However, it was the former Kiwi pacer and the renowned commentator Simon Doull who forecasted that Shubman Gill would outlast Shaw in the upcoming time. The words earned more relief as the former just notched up a cracking 90-run knock against the Blackcaps in the first innings of the third Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on a low and slow turner.

The knock had all the qualities of showing balanced defense and aggression in his batting as he smashed 90 runs in 146 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries and one six at a strike rate of over 60.

Both of these two batters made an impressive start in their career during the U-19 World Cup in 2018, which the Blue Brigade went on to win against Australia in the final. Shaw was the captain of the side, while Shubman Gill served the role of the vice-captain. The former had a superb start in his Test career with a century against West Indies in Rajkot.

The Thane-born featured in five Test matches where he pumped up 339 runs in nine innings at an average of over 42 and a strike rate of more than 86 with the help of two half-centuries and one century at a best score of 134 runs. But the behavior structure didn’t go well as the young batter’s last international game for India came nearly three years ago.

Simon Doull reveals the reason to rate Shubman Gill higher than Prithvi Shaw

The former New Zealand fast bowler spilled the beans on why he called that the Punjab batter would have a better chance of earning more success on the international stage than the right-handed opening batter.

“I made quite a bold statement that Shubman Gill’s career would way, way surpass what Prithvi Shaw does because there were some technical flaws in Prithvi Shaw, and Shubman just didn’t look like had technical flaws at that stage.” The renowned commentator expressed on Jio Cinema.

There was a little period when Gill was going through a tough time in the longest format of the game, but he soon realized the importance of the place and worked on his game. The result saw him celebrating three Test centuries in the ongoing year against England and Bangladesh.

“The impressive thing about him for me is that he’s able to change things, he’s able to take in information and process that,” Doull stated.

The 25-year-old Shubman Gill has cracked 1709 runs in Test cricket in 52 innings at an average of over 36 and a strike rate of more than 60 with the help of six half-centuries and five centuries at a best score of 128. In the 50-over format, he has smacked 2328 runs at an average of 58.20, shouldering on 13 half-centuries and six centuries.

“When I interviewed him, he was like I want big runs. I want big hundreds that’s the hunger of the man. When you think about Jaiswal, Gill, and Pant, they are the future of the batting of this side.” Simon Doull concluded.