When their former white-ball coach Gary Kirsten decided to step down as the white-ball coach of Pakistan at the eleventh hour of their Australia trip for three ODIs and as many as T20Is, the board decided to hand over the responsibility to their red-ball coach Jason Gillespie, who is familiar with the conditions being the local person.

It has been a few topsy-turvy weeks for the Pakistan side, who enjoyed their 2-1 series victory over tourists England in the three-match Test series, which eventually was their maiden red-ball series victory at home after nearly three years.

This wasn’t a smooth time for the Shan Masood-led side, having defeated thrice in Australia in his debut series as the leader of the side, replacing Babar Azam, and then losing another historic home Test series against Bangladesh. They were also blown away for an innings defeat against England in the opening game at Multan, despite recording over 550 in the first innings.

Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to bring huge changes in the selection committee, which took away all the power from the head coach and the captain in selecting the team. The home side also played the second Test at the same venue on the used surface. The poster boys of their game, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah, were given a break.

Kamran Ghulam, who was consistently begging runs in the domestic formats, got his first cap for the national side and celebrated it with the maiden century. The two spinner, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, came to change the dynamics of the series.

Jason Gillespie is not prepared to handle full-time white-ball coaching in Pakistan

The day after the completion of the series, the selection committee in the presence of their chairman Mohsin Naqvi, appointed Mohammad Rizwan as the new white-ball captain of Pakistan, besides handing the vice-captaincy of Salman Ali Agha. The squad announcement for the Australia and Zimbabwe trip was made.

Things suddenly started to go downhill, as Kirsten, who was not happy with the selected players for the ODI and T20I series, resigned from his white-ball coaching position.

Under Gillespie, Pakistan displayed some quality performances with the bat and ball in the first two ODIs of the ongoing series. They almost defended the low score of 203 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), before the hosts claimed the victory by eight wickets.

They came back with full power in the second fixture at the Adelaide Oval, having bundled out the home side for just 163 runs in 35 overs before chasing the score with nine wickets in hand and 141 balls to spare.

During the second game, Gillespie was asked if he would like to handle the white-ball coaching on a full-time basis in the future. The veteran underlined the need to spend more time with his family and explained that dual coaching will not allow him to do so.

“I love coaching, but I don’t believe I can spend 11 months away from home. I also don’t think I could mentally handle it.” The New South Wales-born claimed while making an interaction with the host broadcasters.

Babar, returning to the team, has looked in good touch, while Saim Ayub showed his aggressive class thanks to the 82-run knock in 71 deliveries, with the help of five boundaries and six over-boundaries in an opening partnership of 137 runs.

The third and final game of the series will take place on November 10 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.