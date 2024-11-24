The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which will take place across two days on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will see the return of Rahul Dravid, the legendary former Indian batter and the victorious captain for the Blue Brigade from the recent Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America.

Rahul Dravid ended his tenure for the national side with the title, having failed to earn the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, losing the final against Australia in Ahmedabad. The veteran will mark his comeback in the auction of the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals after eight years.

In his first stint with the franchise till the 2015 season, he wasn’t able to lift the title for the inaugural champions, having played a key role in the past as their opening batter and captain of the side. However, he hopes to end the long wait for their second title, as he will work with the other members to take some crucial tactics on the auction table.

During the 2017-18 season, Rahul Dravid became a part of the Delhi Capitals dugout. In a recent chat with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), he highlighted the major difference from the last time he was part of the occasion. The Karnataka-born also remarked that with time, the teams have become more professional in their process of decorating their respective teams.

Rahul Dravid satisfied to return to Rajasthan Royals as head coach

Rajasthan Royals finished in the third position of the points table in the previous season of the league in 2023 with the help of eight victories in 14 games at a net run rate of +0.273. They finished the 2022 season as the runners-up, losing the final to the Gujarat Titans (GT) before a shocking last half of the 2023 season found them getting eliminated from the playoffs.

“I haven’t attended an auction in a long time—about eight or nine years, to be precise. I remember being part of the first auction in 2008, and it felt strange and awkward back then. Over the years, teams have become more organized and prepared, and the process has become more professional.” Rahul Dravid shed light on the interaction.

The current head coach of the Royals pointed out that they have tried to retain the strong core, which would keep them a bit comfortable in the bidding war, but they are prepared to ‘think on the feet.’

“While I wouldn’t say there are jitters, there’s certainly a level of excitement because you’re building a team. In our case, we’ve retained a strong core, so we’re a little more comfortable, but it’s important to think on your feet and adapt as surprises inevitably come up during the auction.” Rahul Dravid addressed.

The 2008 champions have retained their captain from the previous few seasons, Sanju Samson, along with the opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has lifted his game in the last few seasons, both for the franchise and the national side.

The think tank under Rahul Dravid has kept Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag as the two other batters, along with the West Indies power hitter Shimron Hetmyer and the uncapped but experienced pacer in the form of Sandeep Sharma, who hasn’t played for the national side for five years in the policy of the BCCI.

“I’m really happy to be back with Rajasthan Royals. I played three years of cricket here and was also a mentor/coach for a few years. It’s great to reconnect with old friends and contribute to the team’s growth. I’m looking forward to the auction, meeting the new players, and the IPL, which is starting earlier this year.” Rahul Dravid concluded.