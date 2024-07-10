The former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has praised the star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his incredible performance in the recently concluded Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where they became champions, while the Ahmedabad-born bowler received the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award for his superb bowling display.

For the entire event, Jasprit Bumrah has shown his smartness and maturity to understand the situation and the weakness of the batter to bring sight changes in his bowling. He also showed how it’s quite important to keep the ego aside during the bowling to be able to get more out of your skills.

The Mumbai Indians pacer was in great touch during the last Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he collected 20 wickets in 13 innings, at an average of under 17 and an economy of less than the 6.50 mark, with a best figure of 5/21. In a competition, where the average scores have been around 220, it’s unbelievable how he finishes with that supreme economy rate.

Ramiz Raja lauds Jasprit Bumrah for his special T20 World Cup performances

One thing going into the ninth edition of the tournament was quite confirmed how India would have a great tournament only if the pacer had an excellent event. He has shown his quality over the years and has become more mature too.

In the very first game of the T20 World Cup 2024, against Ireland, Bumrah had a superb figure of 3/6, where he had also already indicated how crucial he was going to be for the competition. In the Pakistan game too, defending a low 119-run score, he had early success by getting out the opponent captain, besides uprooting the stumps of Mohammad Rizwan with a special slow ball.

Except for that one wicketless game against the United States of America, for the entire tournament, Jasprit Bumrah was fabulous for the side, as he notched up six wickets in the super-eight round, while the semifinal game against England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana found him ending with a 2/12 figure.

The final of the competition against South Africa in Barbados was another example of the bowler’s class. He already dismissed the opening batter, Reeza Hendricks, but the moment he delivered the ball back at the death phase of the innings, India were needed to defend 30 runs at run-a-ball.

Heinrich Klasse and David Miller, both the set batters had no answers for Jasprit Bumrah’s greatness, as he conceded only six runs in the last two overs, besides breaking the furniture of Marco Jansen with a ball that pitched for an inswinger but swung away from his body.

The former Pakistan batter Ramiz Raja has called the veteran a skillful best all-format bowler.

‘In my book, Jasprit Bumrah is a legend in all three formats. There is no one greater who has played all there formats.’ Raja expressed this on his YouTube channel. ‘(Toh app dekh rahe hai, ek ladka kaha se uta hai, usme confidence nahi tha, uska awkward bowling action hain). So, you can see, how this boy has come forward, even having no confidence and bowling with an awkward bowling action.’

Bumrah finished the T20 World Cup 2024, with 15 wickets, at an average of less than eight and an economy of a shade over four. The ability to be consistent in producing match-winning spells for the team, under pressure has made him the most valuable member of world cricket, at the moment.