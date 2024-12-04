The former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Rashid Latif, has challenged the inequality of the International Cricket Council (ICC) towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the eleventh hour before the official schedule announcement of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The eight-team competition is expected to be arranged from the third week of February to the second week of March next year, But there is no certainty on the venue for the tournament. The BCCI has written a letter to the ICC, which was later forwarded to the PCB, where they have informed their decision to deny travel to Pakistan because of security concerns.

Rashid Latif has shared a chart of the latest cycle of the ICC Financial Model, which involves all the nations and their respective shares. The Indian side, as shown in the chart, has carried the highest percentage of the share with a mammoth 38.50. On the other hand, no other member, including England and Australia, has even got a 7% revenue share.

Rashid Latif requests an increment in ICC’s revenue model for Pakistan

The second best in the list is the ECB, which has received 6.89%, followed by the Cricket Australia, which has got 6.25%. Pakistan has sat in the fourth position with a share of 5.75% of the revenue in the entire list. However, with the craze of Indian cricket and the amount of revenue India generates, it’s not a shocker.

Rashid Latif notes that he has accepted the fact that the BCCI is getting the highest amount of the share, but he is not pleased with the 5.75% share of the PCB and has demanded an increase of it.

The lowest share of the percentage is down to Afghanistan, which is 2.80, with Zimbabwe sitting just over them at 2.94%. From the likes of South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh to West Indies and Sri Lanka, all of them are getting around the share of over 4%.

The former right-handed batter has addressed the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, who has urged to get the same equality. He also claimed that if the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 between India and Pakistan is played in Dubai, it should be followed by another T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo. The 20-over upcoming ICC event is scheduled to be hosted by both India and Sri Lanka jointly.

“Revenue and Venue from 2025-27 important for both PCB and BCCI. BCCI deserves 38.5%, but PCB also deserves more than 5.75%. Hypothetically, if the Pakistan-India final in the Champions Trophy can be played in Dubai, the India-Pakistan final in T20WC 2026 can also be played in Colombo. This parity and equal treatment for which Mohsin Naqvi has been fighting for!” Rashid Latif has posted on his ‘X’ account (formerly known as Twitter).

The price of the annual revenue is $231 for India, while for the Green brigade, it’s down to $34.51. Among the entire amount, the full members earned a total of 88.81%, while the rest is moving towards the associate members.

Recent reports have claimed that the PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has happily displayed the green signal to the hybrid model, which will help the Rohit Sharma-led side play their portion of the tournament outside Pakistan, either in Dubai or Sri Lanka, just like the last year’s Asia Cup.

However, the final and confirmed schedule is expected to come in the upcoming weeks of December.