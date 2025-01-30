The veteran off-spinner of the Indian side, Ravichandran Ashwin, has given a very strange reply to the fan of the current Test and ODI captain of the side, Rohit Sharma, as the latter reckoned that the credit for the all-rounder winning the Padma Shri award should go to the Nagpur-born.

Ravichandran Ashwin recently was awarded the Padma Shri award, becoming only the second cricket player from Tamil Nadu to receive the coveted civilian award. However, he had an unpleasant encounter with a fan, who asked the Chennai-born to give credit to the Mumbai batter.

The 38-year-old finished as the second leading wicket-taker for the blue brigade in the longest format with the help of 537 scalps in 200 innings at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 50.7, with the help of 25 four-wicket hauls and 37 five-wicket hauls. He also celebrated 156 wickets in the 114 ODI innings at an average of 33.20 thanks to the best bowling figure of 4/25 in an inning.

Ravichandran Ashwin finished as the 11th leading bowler in international cricket, thanks to 765 scalps in 379 innings at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 45.70, shouldering on 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 7/59 in an inning.

Ravichandran Ashwin gives ‘you mad’ reply to Rohit Sharma’s fan

The right-handed batter has also smacked 3503 runs in 151 Test innings at an average of 25.75 and a strike rate of 54.53, thanks to six centuries and 14 half-centuries at the best score of 124. The experienced campaigner decided to retire from the five-day format and international cricket after the third game at the Gabba in Brisbane during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

A fan, who had a username @Hitman450745, made things uncomfortable for Ashwin with his replay on the all-rounder’s ‘thank you’ comment.

“Thanku bolna hai toh rohit sharma ko bolo usne tumhe khilaya hai. (If you want to say thank you, then say it to Rohit Sharma as he gave you chances).” The fan addressed on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

Ashwin, however, made a sharp turn to reply to the user.

“Dey paithiyam (you mad).” The bowler replied on the same social media platform.

Last year, Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 47 wickets in 21 Test innings at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 42.90, with the help of just three five-wicket hauls. His struggle with the ball led them to a rare series defeat at home against New Zealand.

Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the spinner enjoyed 100 wickets in 38 innings during the 2022-2024 duration at an average of just 21.60 and a strike rate of 40.8, thanks to seven five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul. However, he loved his time under Virat Kohli, with 293 scalps in 104 Test innings at an average of 22.13 and a strike rate of 48.2.

Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket, which grew several theories. He opened up on his decision to quit international cricket.

“I needed this break. I left the series midway. I did not talk much about cricket, though I did post a few things on X after the Sydney and Melbourne Tests. I did not talk about retirement because I was in the dressing room, and it was very important for me to respect the sanctum of the dressing room. The fan war is very toxic nowadays.” Ravichandran Ashwin expressed during a session on ‘Ash ki Baat.’

“You should know that sometimes it is done instinctively. People are saying many things, but there is nothing like that. At that time, I thought I lost my creativity. Endings can be happy also. There is no reason to speculate much.” He added.