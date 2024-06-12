Ravichandran Ashwin, the India spinner, was all praises for the United States of America (USA) opener Aaron Jones, who said that while India was a big team, they didn’t want to play names. India and USA are set to clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on June 12, 2024.

The tournament co-hosts are well-positioned to advance to the Super 8 stage after winning their opening two Group A matches against Canada and Pakistan. On Wednesday, June 12, the United States will face India at New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Jones sounded confident of giving India a tough fight in their T20 World Cup clash as they had won against big teams in the past.

“I think we’re going to treat it like a normal game. We know India is a good team, but we’ve beaten good teams before. We don’t want to play on names or teams or anything like that. We’ve beaten good teams in the past. So definitely going to go hard tomorrow against India.

We always plan before every game. We have our team meetings and we have our plans as a team. The coach has his ideas about how to play against all the different teams. So, it’s going to be the same thing against India. We have our team meetings and stuff, and we’ll come up with the best possible plan,” Jones told reporters.

This will be the first time the USA clashed against India in international cricket.

We must admire: Ravichandran Ashwin praises Aaron Jones’ statement

During the press conference, Jones also stated that India-origin players in the USA camp, who had previously played cricket with some of the current Indian players, would be thrilled to reconnect with their former teammates.

“They’re pretty excited to be honest. This is the first time USA will be playing against India. So many guys in our team are from India they actually played against and with so many guys back in the past, so they definitely (would) be excited to play against some friends for sure,” he stated.

Meanwhile, ace India spinner Ravi Ashwin was impressed by USA and Aaron Jones’ mindset while admiring his spirit.

He tweeted: “A sportsman’s hunger to compete and be the best brings out this attitude and that is something we must admire.”

A sportsman's hunger to compete and be the best brings out this attitude and that is something we must admire.

