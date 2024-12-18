The former Indian middle order batter, Mohammad Kaif, believes that the blue brigade management should not think of dropping their premier spin all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, for the fourth Test of the five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The claim came on the back of Ravindra Jadeja’s incredible knock of 77 runs in 123 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries and one six at a strike rate of 62.6. When the left-handed batter joined KL Rahul in the middle, the visiting side was struggling at 74/5, with the aim of going past the follow-on getting shadowed by the dark.

But the veteran showed excellent resilience in the innings where he left so many deliveries outside the off stump from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, unlike the top-order batters of the touring side. A few breaks for the rain could have easily broken the momentum of the batter but, the Saurashtra player didn’t have much issues with either the ball or the bat.

Mohammad Kaif urges India not to drop Ravindra Jadeja in Melbourne

The 36-year-old has enjoyed his batting in recent years in the longest format of the game with 3235 runs in 113 innings at an average of 35.16 and a strike rate of around 56.04 with the help of four centuries and 21 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 175 runs.

Among these, the left-handed batter has gathered 252 Test runs in just six innings down under at an average of 50.40 and a strike rate of nearly 57, shouldering on three half-centuries at the best score of 81. In the ongoing year, he has recorded 508 Test runs at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 51, with three half-centuries in his name.

For the entire series, the top order of the Indian side has struggled badly, apart from KL Rahul, who has looked constant with the bat in most innings of the three Tests. The former middle-order batter of the team, Mohammad Kaif, felt that after the contribution, Ravindra Jadeja shouldn’t be dropped from the team in the next Test at the MCG.

“India can think of dropping a batsman but not Ravindra Jadeja. Unlike the top order, he didn’t play and miss. He looked the most comfortable Indian batsman here. India, on this tour, has failed to put their best playing XI on the field. Hope it changes in the last two Tests.” Kaif wrote on his ‘X’ account (formerly known as Twitter).

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player didn’t have a great time with the ball in the Gabba Test as he finished with a figure of 0/95 in 23 overs with two maidens, which is, however, his worst bowling figure in the longest format of the game.

The partnership that Ravindra Jadeja had with the lower middle order was excellent. He drove the ball quite beautifully, all of which were technically sound, and later also made runs when he joined the tailenders at the back end of the innings.

The headache for India will be around the selection of the spin department. Jadeja was their third spinner in the series after Washington Sundar was part of the Perth Test, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin during the day-night affair at the Adelaide Oval. The selection could be an interesting aspect, but on a flat Melbourne and Sydney surface, he is expected to have a role with the ball in hand.