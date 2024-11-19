The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has roped in this former coach of the Mumbai side from the Ranji Trophy for the upcoming 2025 edition of the tournament. The senior men’s team coach, Omkar Salvi, will work as their fast-booking coach for the 18th edition of the competition.

Salvi is a well-known name in the domestic circuit in the past and has worked as the assistant coach of the IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He wasn’t part of any of the franchise cricket post his stint with the Purple team as he was contracted with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), before his tenure for the side came to an end in March 2025 as their head coach.

“He has been appointed as bowling coach for RCB for the forthcoming season; he has expertise and has worked with other franchises.” The reports have confirmed that the ‘Play Bold’ army is expected to make an official announcement for the same in the upcoming days.

The Bengaluru franchise has decided to retain their brand and the former captain of the side, Virat Kohli, for a staggering price of INR 21 crore, besides keeping the middle order batter of the franchise, Rajat Patidar, for his aggressive-looking batting for a price of INR 11 crore, along with the left-arm pacer, Yash Dayal, in the uncapped department for an INR 4 crore price.

Omkar Salvi roped in as the new RCB bowling coach of IPL 2025

Salvi is the brother of the former India pacer Avishkar Salvi. Under his tenure, the Mumbai team won the Ranji Trophy last season, and he is known to be the coach who desires to be the man staying behind the scenes. Salvi, the potential next bowling coach of RCB, played part in only one List A game for the Railways against Madhya Pradesh in 2005.

At the start of the year, the franchise also signed their former wicket-keeper, Dinesh Karthik, as their new batting coach of the side beside the new mentor of the 2025 season. He and Salvi have worked together for the Knight Riders in the past.

The RCB side had a terrible start in the previous editions of the event, where they started with only one solitary victory in the first eight encounters as the expectation was to see another filthy season coming for them. But they changed the table in the second half of the competition.

The positive part of the side in the league began with a victory by 35 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they extended the purple patch to six consecutive victories, with the one against the Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs at home carrying them to the playoffs.

But RCB didn’t have a great outing in the eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals to accept defeat in the game by four wickets. They will hope to have some new and fresh backroom staff who can guide the team towards winning their maiden title in the league.

The management will also aim to give their best for the upcoming two days in the mega auction of the IPL 2025, scheduled to take place on November 24 and 24 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.