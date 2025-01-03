Usman Khawaja, Australia’s seasoned opener, wears a black armband during the New Year Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, January 3. Usman Khawaja made this gesture in memory of his former colleague, South African star Ashwell Prince, and his wife’s death.

Melissa Prince died from cancer at the age of 40, leaving her husband and three sons devastated. Khawaja connected with Ashwell Prince while playing for Lancashire in England. Between 2002 and 2011, Ashwell represented South Africa in 66 Tests and 52 One-Day Internationals.

Usman Khawaja pays tribute to Ashwell Prince’s late wife with black armband

Usman Khawaja was the only Australian who wore a black armband in the fifth Test against India. In 2014, Khawaja was embroiled in a scandal after he denied reporting Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale for allegedly making a racial slur against Ashwell Prince during a match.

Usman Khawaja has already stood out by wearing a black armband. During the first Test against Pakistan in December, he was accused of wearing a black armband to express his views on the Palestinian conflict. The ICC disciplined him for violating its Clothing and Equipment Regulations.

Khawaja has been under fire following a disappointing series against India. Khawaja has scored only 143 runs in nine innings, with an average of 17.88.

He has remained at the top of Australia’s batting order, particularly while the team seeks a replacement for David Warner. Several players, including Steve Smith, Nathan McSweeney, and Sam Konstas, have opened with Khawaja this season.

Ashwell Prince’s tribute to his late wife

On Thursday, Prince shared a poignant tribute to his late wife on Instagram. Prince said that it was difficult watching her suffer in her final months. He wrote that Melissa’s memory will forever remain in their hearts.

“It was extremely difficult to have to see you endure as much pain as you did in the last few months of your life. But we choose to remember you in the way that we knew you. A gem, one of the rare types who touched people’s hearts in a special way wherever you went.

We miss you mama and can hardly believe that you’re gone. But you have made an imprint in all of our hearts that can never be erased. Happy new year my love. Rest in Peace up there, your boys will always love you!” Prince wrote in his tribute.

