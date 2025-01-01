The former wicket-keeper batter of the Indian side, MS Dhoni, has admitted the dip in his fitness since he retired from international cricket, as he looks forward to extending his appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise. The former captain had been retained by the five-time champions for a price of INR 4 crore.

At the end of the 2023 season of the league, when MS Dhoni led the Yellow Army to their fifth title, he underwent successful treatment for a knee injury that was a huge concern for him throughout the season and returned to full fitness in the 2024 campaign. Before the start of the previous edition, he handed over the leadership of the side to the opening batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

It was an incredible season for the Ranchi-born, who demoted himself to the lower middle order of the line-up. The right-handed batter has creamed 5243 runs in 264 IPL innings at an average of 39.13 and a strike rate of 137.54, out of which 161 runs in 14 games came at a strike rate of more than 220.

“You first need to differentiate what is controllable”- MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni was asked to provide a fitness certificate to the fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see their ‘Thala’ back at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, during his discussion on the Eurogrip Tyres YouTube channel.

“I am not as fit as I used to be; a lot of effort now needs to be there on what you are eating, and I am doing very specific things to be fit for cricket. We are not fast bowlers, so our requirements are not that intense.” The former leader of the CSK franchise revealed.

“What helps me is playing a lot of sports in between eating and going to the gym. So whenever I get time, I like to play a lot of different sports, maybe tennis, badminton, or football, that keep me engaged. That’s the best way of being in touch with fitness.” The right-handed batter explained.

MS Dhoni is currently the most successful leader of the side with 133 victories in 226 outings, including those five titles. He is the second leading run-getter of the side with 5118 runs in 225 innings at an average of 39.06 and a strike rate of nearly 140, shouldering on 23 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 84 runs.

The veteran trusts that recognizing the ‘controllable’ is the most important aspect of earning success in the game. He is also the most successful captain of international cricket, with 178 wins in 332 games.

“You first need to differentiate what is controllable. If you start complicating stuff, then it becomes very difficult to understand that. Like in cricket, people talk about what is cricket, and then you come up with different explanations. One of the best ways to play cricket for a batsman is you watch the ball, and you react to whatever is bowled at you.” MS Dhoni reacted in the same interview.

“For me, controllable in cricket is I have to practice well, I have to eat well, I have to be fit, how much sleep I had before the game, how much hydration I had, how much I had tried to get information about the opposition.” The former Indian wicket-keeper batter concluded.

MS Dhoni played a vital role last season to help their new captain in the IPL in a pressure situation and will hope to end on a high with the sixth title.