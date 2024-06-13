India has qualified for the super-eight stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, thanks to their third successive victory over the co-host United States of America (USA) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, by seven wickets in hand, in their 111-run chase. It has been Rishabh Pant, who has offered India huge support with his attacking mindset.

Coming into this competition, there was confusion about whether the wicket-keeper could keep on going with his old style of play, especially after coming back from a long injury due to the freakish car accident, at the end of the 2022 year.

But an excellent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, with the Delhi Capitals, has shown how dangerous Rishabh Pant could be in the middle overs, against both the pacers and spinners. In 13 innings, he notched up 446 runs at an average of 40.55, a strike rate of around 156, with three half-centuries, and a best score of unbeaten 88 runs.

‘Rishabh Pant is clear with his shot selection’- Ravi Shastri

The unorthodox style of play from Rishabh Pant has been a huge benefit for the Indian team so far in the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup 2024. During India’s opening game against Ireland at the same ground in New York, Pant remained unbeaten for 36 runs in 26 balls.

Getting a promotion at number three, the wicket-keeper smashed three boundaries and a couple of sixes in the 26-ball innings at a strike rate of 138.46, as Rishabh Pant finished the game with a six, reverse scoop over the keeper’s head against Barry McCarthy.

From his very first ball, he looked to dominate the bowlers, with his clear mindset and an attacking approach with the bat in hand. Even his wicket-keeping skills has improved of late, which has been a bonus to the Rohit Sharma-led side.

During India’s vital group game against arch-rival Pakistan, they were under early pressure with two wickets, but Rishabh Pant looked to keep on playing his natural shots from the very first ball. With a left-hand batter being on the crease, the opponents decided to go with their off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed.

Pant didn’t mind that at all, and kept on throwing his blade at him. He missed a few balls at the start, while a few mishits fell in no men’s land, along with poor fielding from the 2009 champions. But those things didn’t bother Rishabh Pant at all.

When he was dismissed, India was in a decent position, thanks to his 42-run knock in 31 balls, at a strike rate of 135.48, shouldering on six boundaries in that morning. Against the USA side too, his presence was keeping the nerves down in the India camp in that 111-run chase.

The former India head coach Ravi Shastri has praised Rishabh Pant’s attacking mindset in this tournament while discussing the batter’s success on Star Sports.

‘Rishabh Pant is a naturally aggressive player, you know. He is instinctive. He will react to what comes out of the bowler’s hand.’ Ravi Shastri expressed in the chat. ‘He’s not too worried about what the pitch will do. He doesn’t get that into his mind. He is very clear with his shot selection. Once he knows how the surface is behaving, he’ll back his strength.’

The current Australia batter Steve Smith has also spoken highly about India’s rescue man.

‘I think he’ll look to use the pace as much as possible with the seamers and spinners. He will look to play that reverse and slog sweep that he plays really well.’ Smith addressed. ‘I thought he played really well nicely the other day against Pakistan.’

India’s last group game is on June 15 against Canada in Florida.