Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals (DC), sent the fans of him and his IPL franchise into a frenzy, thanks to his midnight post about entering the IPL 2025 auction and what price he would fetch.

After miraculously recovering from a near-fatal vehicle accident, Rishabh Pant made a tremendous comeback across all formats.

He just returned to Test cricket with a magnificent century against Bangladesh after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, cementing his place as one of India’s most exciting players.

However, it is not just his on-field performances that have piqued interest; his most recent mysterious social media post has caused a frenzy ahead of the IPL 2025 super auction.

“If I go to auction, will I be sold, and for how much?: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant released a bombshell on the social media platform X at midnight, implying that he will leave the Delhi Capitals (DC), the IPL side he has represented since the beginning of his career in 2016.

In a shocking twist on Saturday, October 12, Pant took to his X handle late at night and left his fans stunned with a cryptic question regarding the auction.

Pant asked his X followers by saying, “If I go to the auction, will I be sold or not, and for how much??”

If go to the auction. will I be sold or not and for how much ?? — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 11, 2024

This statement sent shockwaves through the cricket community, with fans immediately speculating whether the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain will be quitting the franchise before the IPL 2025. It’s unclear if this was a fun tease or a serious hint regarding his brave move.

With the IPL 2025 super auction approaching quickly, Pant’s post could be a strong indication that he will go under the hammer, sparking one of the most dramatic bidding wars in the tournament’s history.

There were indications that Pant was dissatisfied with his retention fee, and his new bombshell can be interpreted as the India star attempting to express his message to Delhi Capitals (DC) over the price tag.

Meanwhile, DC co-owners Parth Jindal already confirmed that Rishabh Pant will be retained by DC before the IPL 2025 auction. In IPL 2024, he scored 440 runs. Overall, Rishabh has made 3284 runs in 111 matches, at a strike rate of 148.93 in the IPL.

Also Read: India Squad For New Zealand Test Series Unveiled; Jasprit Bumrah To Be Vice-Captain

