Since the return of India’s left-handed batter Rishabh Pant into the longest format of the game during the first of the two-match series against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, he displayed his incredible ability with the bat in taking on the bowlers at any situation of the game under pressure to bail them out of trouble.

Rishabh Pant celebrated his comeback in the format with a century in the second innings of the first Test and extended the incredible touch through the entire home season. In ten innings of the ongoing year, the Delhi batter has smashed 422 runs at an average of 46.89 and a strike rate of 86.48 with the help of three half-centuries and one century.

Going into the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, he will have a massive contribution to play for the five-match Test series in Australia. The batter has cracked 624 runs at an average of 62.40 in those conditions, shouldering on a couple of half-centuries and one century.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Asked By BCCI To Play Domestic Cricket After India Got Whitewashed

In the recent Test series against New Zealand, which the home side went on to lose with a 3-0 margin, Rishabh Pant was the only batter to impress for the home in the department as he notched up 261 runs to finish as the leading run-getter in six innings at an average of 43.50 with the help of three half-centuries.

Mohammad Kaif picks Rishabh Pant to lead India in Tests in future

The next best for India was 190 from Yashasvi Jaiswal as their two veterans, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, struggled badly with the bat in hand. The former collected 91 runs at an average of around 15, while the Delhi-born had an average of 15.50 for his 93 runs.

The former middle-order batter for India, Mohammad Kaif, believes that the Blue Brigade has found the right successor for Rohit, the Test captain, who is towards the twilight part of his career and may hang up his shoes in the format, having already done the same in the shortest format after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States of America and West Indies.

“From the current team, only Rishabh Pant is the contention to be Test captain. He’s worthy of it, whenever he’s played, he’s put the Indian team in front. Whichever number he comes to play, he’s ready to play a match-winning knock. He’s scored in all types of conditions, be it England, Australia, or South Africa. Be it seaming to turning tracks, he’s a complete batter.” Kaif highlighted on his Instagram live after their whitewash against the Kiwis.

In the case of 147 runs in the third and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium, the home side lost four wickets of their top order inside the first seven overs. None of Rohit or Kohli could contribute much in the chase before the whole pressure fell on the wicket-keeper batter.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant To Sell For This Price In IPL 2025 Mega Auction!! Basit Ali Makes Massive Prediction

He used his feet and smashed the bowlers around the park for his 64 runs with the help of nine boundaries and one over-boundary, while the best of the batters added just 45 runs.

“When Rishabh Pant will be playing his last Test match, he will retire as a legend. He’s shown that already his keeping has improved drastically. Till he was at the crease, New Zealand didn’t breathe easy. Hence, I believe from the current lot, if you’re looking for a future captain, Rishabh Pant deserves to be Rohit Sharma’s successor, especially in Test cricket.” Kaif pointed out.

The 27-year-old finishes the home season with the most runs (422) in ten innings at an average of 46.88 and a strike rate of around 87.