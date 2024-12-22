The former wicket-keeper batter and opener of the Indian side, Robin Uthappa, has given a clarification after an arrest warrant was issued against the T20 World Cup-winning member of the national side. He was accused of being involved in a fraud case with the provident fund contributions at the clothing company run by him.

Robin Uthappa is the director of the Bengaluru-based Centaurus Lifestyle Brand Pvt Ltd, and he was given a time period till December 27 to pay the dues of nearly INR 24 lakhs or face arrest. He was, however, accused of deducting the provident funds from the salaries of his employees but hasn’t deposited the funds into the accounts of the employees.

The veteran, having been under massive pressure, has stated on the social media platform. The right-handed batter has shed light on his appointment as the director of the companies in 2018-19 after his financial contributions to them in the form of loans.

“Had no role”- Robin Uthappa settles arrest warrant issued in fraud case.

However, the Kerala batter was quick to highlight that he didn’t have an active role in the process and wasn’t even connected to the daily operations of the business. The 39-year-old has also reckoned that because of his commitments to cricket-related responsibilities, he wasn’t able to take time to be connected with the daily operations of the structure.

“In light of recent news of the PF case against me, I would like to provide some clarification with regards to my involvement with Strawberry Lencería Pvt. Ltd., Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd., and Berryz Fashion House.” Robin Uthappa expressed on his ‘X’ account (formerly known as Twitter).

“In 2018-19, I was appointed as a director in these companies due to my financial contributions to them in the form of loans. However, I did not have an active executive role, nor was I involved in the day-to-day operations of the businesses.” The Kerala batter added.

Earlier, the batter had moved to Dubai with his family. He claimed that all the companies in which he has invested haven’t repaid the money, which forced him to walk towards the legal proceedings. He also cracked that he had already resigned from the position several years ago and now carries no role in these companies.

“Given my demanding schedule as a professional cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator, neither did I have the time nor expertise to participate in their operations. I do not play an executive role in any other companies I have funded to date.” Robin Uthappa shed light.

“Regrettably, these companies failed to repay the funds I lent them, leading me to initiate legal proceedings, which are currently sub judice. I also resigned from my directorship several years ago. When the Provident Fund authorities issued notices demanding payment of dues, my legal team responded, highlighting that I had no role in these companies and provided documentation from the companies themselves confirming my lack of involvement.” The member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning side addressed.

The senior officer of the Pulakesh Nagar Police Station, the statement demanded that because of the dues, the office is unable to settle the provident fund accounts of the poor workers, which is why Robin Uthappa was requested to execute the enclosed arrest warrant through the Thana in-charge under whose jurisdiction the batter resides.

Robin Uthappa, who featured in 59 encounters for India across formats besides being the winning member of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in 2014, is currently involved in the commentary panel with Jio Cinema.