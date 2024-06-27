India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, have been going through an excellent all-round job in the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the Caribbean and the United States of America (USA). Even though their captain has fired at the opening position, the concern for them is the struggle of Virat Kohli.

The former India captain didn’t start the tournament in the America leg on a good note, as he could smash only five runs in three innings, including scores of 1,4, and a golden duck against the USA. Even after reaching the ‘super-eight’ stage of the competition, Kohli couldn’t come up with a better batting performance in the competition.

Rohit Sharma, however, has done an excellent job at the top order with 191 runs in six innings, at a strike rate of 160, and his selfless approach at the top has been quite vital for India to get a good opening stand.

‘We don’t want to just talk in one language…’- Rohit Sharma

The India captain Rohit Sharma feels that it’s vital prospect for them to show confidence in those players, and back them for the latter half of the competition. As an opener in the ICC event, the veteran has managed to get 66 runs in six innings, at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 100.

‘No, it all depends on the conditions that are there in front of us. I know it sounds boring for me to talk about conditions, conditions because that do matter a lot.’ The India opener Rohit Sharma expressed during the pre-match press conference before their semi-final game against England. ‘In New York, we saw what the winning score was so to think we will go and smash is not sensible. We want to be a smart cricket team. We don’t want to just talk in one language which is to just go and swing the bat.’

The semifinal in Guyana will provide Kohli the best situation and condition to play the spinners well, where he could go with his normal tend of taking the singles, and double, and aim for a boundary or two.

The 37-year-old feels that the importance for the team was to adapt to conditions quickly, and they did a very good job in that department. Having a lot of experience in the team also means that they rely on those sorts of players to pull them out of danger.

‘I think it is important for us to understand the conditions and what we need to do at that time. And I have spoken about experience in this group and we rely on that experience from each player. To go out and make that decision.’ Rohit Sharma remarked on the presser. ‘Whether it is playing the reverse sweep, whether it is bowling a yorker, or whether it is bowling a bouncer. We rely on those individuals to make that decision.’

The Nagpur-born elaborated on how the players themselves need to understand the situation when they get into the middle and discuss certain aspects of the game.

‘As a captain or coach, once the game has started, there is hardly you need to talk about what you need to do. Yes, certain aspects of the game, you can discuss but not a whole lot. We got to back them.’ Rohit Sharma reflected.

The last time India faced England in a T20I game, it was the semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup, and they were blown away with a 10-wicket defeat. Can they come up with a better performance and reach their first final of the tournament since 2014? Rohit Sharma surely has a role to play at the top order.