Rohit Sharma is known to be a forgetful person. However, former India batting coach Vikram Rathour lauded skipper Rohit Sharma, calling him a player’s captain. The duo has worked together since Ravi Shastri’s tenure as head coach, and they recently shared the 2024 T20 World Cup victory.

Following Virat Kohli’s tenure, Rohit eventually took over as captain across all formats. Since taking over, he has led India to three consecutive ICC finals, as well as an Asia Cup victory in preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Rohit has built a reputation as a player’s captain, emphasizing a stable and open team atmosphere. Almost every youth, if not all, has appreciated how he has helped them integrate into the team. They also underlined Rohit’s capacity to demonstrate empathy.

Rohit Sharma is known to forget lots of things. Virat Kohli once revealed that losing iPads, phones, and electronics was nothing odd for Rohit Sharma. He has forgotten his passport a couple of times and once forgot his planned decision after winning the toss during an ODI contest against New Zealand in 2023.

Vikram Rathour claimed that, despite the skipper’s well-known forgetfulness, the game strategy never leaves his memory under any circumstances.

“He might forget whether he has decided to bat or bowl at the toss, or his phone and iPad in the team bus but he never forgets his gameplan. He is very good at it and is a very shrewd tactician,” Rathour said on the podcast “Find a Way with Taruwar Kohli.”

“I have never seen a captain, who is so invested in team meetings and strategies” – Vikram Rathour on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is also known to be heavily active in the team’s preparation, devoting significant time to analytics and strategy behind the scenes.

Rathour commended Rohit as captain, adding that as a batsman with exceptional ability and consistency, he can set a good example and continue to lift the bar for the rest of the team, particularly the hitters.

“He is a player’s captain. He is invested with the players heavily. I have never seen a captain, who is so invested in team meetings and strategies. He spends a lot of time on the team’s strategy. He is part of the bowlers’ meeting, batters’ meeting. He wants to sit with the bowlers and batters to try and understand what they are thinking. He invests a lot of time with the players,” Rathour said.

Rohit Sharma will next be seen in action when Bangladesh tours India for two Tests.

Also Read: Watch- Rishabh Pant Turns Leg-Spinner For His Purani Dilli 6 Team In Delhi Premier League