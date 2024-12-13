India captain Rohit Sharma has unveiled the real reason why the visitors requested a ban on fans attending their net sessions during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) in Australia.

Due to the general public’s rowdy behavior during their practice session in Adelaide, India opted to suspend open training sessions for the remainder of the series. Approximately 5,000 onlookers had arrived to see the team, but incessant noise and requests for photos prompted management to impose the restriction.

KL Rahul characterized the open net session in Adelaide as a novel experience, noting that he was not used to having fans so near during practice. In response to the Indian team’s concerns, a Cricket Australia official indicated that future practice sessions will be handled discreetly.

Net sessions private, can’t let plans and tactics get leaked: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma told reporters that he had banned fans from attending his team’s practice sessions in Australia. Sharma stated that net meetings are private, with numerous talks and approaches going place. He mentioned that it was the first time they had seen such a large audience during training.

“You know, the net sessions are very private, and this was the first time ever I saw so many people during the nets. And when you’re training, when you’re practising, there are a lot of conversation that happens, and those conversations are very private. We don’t want anyone to hear those conversations. It is as simple as that because there’s a lot of planning,” Rohit said in the press conference.

The 37-year-old playfully suggested that supporters attend the 5-day Test matches rather than practice sessions. He mentioned that there is a lot of discussion throughout training.

“There’s a lot of talking that happens. And the crowds are very close to that practice facility. There are five days of Test cricket. They can come and watch us there,” Rohit added.

Rohit Sharma speaks about India's net sessions, which garnered a huge crowd in Adelaide 🗣️#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4tivXzwy3O — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 9, 2024

Australia bounced back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning the second Test in Adelaide by ten wickets. The hosts drew the ongoing five-match Test series 1-1. The pink-ball Test was completed in just two and a half days, and the teams will meet again for the third Test in Brisbane on December 14.

Rohit Sharma and the Indian team will focus on the forthcoming Gabba Test. They hope to rebound back with a good performance to take the series lead and keep their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship Final alive.

Also Read: ‘Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Can’t Continue Based On Past Laurels’- Atul Wassan