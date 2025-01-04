Rohit Sharma has issued a harsh warning to young cricketers vying for the job of India’s future Test captain, asking them to “work hard” and “earn” their opportunity rather than expecting it to be delivered to them on a silver platter during the New Year’s Test against Australia.

Speaking openly during a lunch break at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), where India and Australia are playing the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, the Indian captain highlighted that becoming Test captain is a responsibility rather than a pleasure.

Rohit described captaining India in Test cricket as a “great honor” but said that it comes with a lot of pressure. He also stated that potential Indian players must first comprehend the true “importance of cricket” and what it takes to lead a top-level team.

“It is very difficult to say”- Rohit Sharma on next Indian test captain

Rohit Sharma maintained that the captaincy is earned through hard work and devotion. Referring to previous captains such as MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper stated that they all earned their positions, and so should the next leader.

Rohit also named Jasprit Bumrah, but he encouraged the young players to work hard and achieve this honor in the future.

“It is very difficult to say who will be India’s next captain. There are many boys. But I want them to understand the importance of cricket first. Understand the importance of this place. They are new boys. I know they should be given responsibility. But let them earn it. Let them play some hard-fought cricket for the next few years or whatever it is. Let them earn it. I am here now. Bumrah is here. Virat was here before him. MS Dhoni was here before him. Everyone has earned it,” Rohit Sharma said on Star Sports.

He added, “No one has got it on a plate. No one should get it like this. Let them work hard. There is a lot of talent in the boys. But at the same time, I also want to say that it is not easy to become the captain of India. There is pressure. But it is a great honor. Our history and the way we play cricket have a great responsibility on both shoulders. So let them earn it.”

Rohit Sharma all praises for Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership qualities

Rohit Sharma lauded Jasprit Bumrah, who captained India in the Perth Test, for his game knowledge and leadership on the field. He described Bumrah as a “class” bowler who leads by example. He also discussed how Bumrah has grown and evolved throughout the years.

The Indian captain also stated that Jasprit Bumrah’s performance has only increased, and his bowling is now admired worldwide. Bumrah, according to Rohit, is only getting better.

“Of course, he has a lot of game ideas. The way he sets an example of his bowling for others, that is class. He has class. He understands the game. He always keeps the team ahead. He has evolved a lot in himself. With his game, with his thinking” he said.

Jasprit Bumrah has captained India in 2 Tests and has lost one, against England and won one, versus Australia. He is also captaining India in the ongoing Sydney Test match where India leads by 145 runs after day 2’s play.

