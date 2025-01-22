The veteran Indian captain of the Test and ODI formats, Rohit Sharma, has slipped into the hole in the latest rankings of the longest format of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The right-hander could just add 31 runs in the five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at an average of 6.20 with the best score of ten.

Rohit missed the opening game of the series, before which he had just 91 runs in six innings at an average of 15 with the help of just one half-century that came during the second innings of the series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

He has fallen one point to 43rd in the latest ICC men’s rankings in the longest format for the batters owning to his poor touch. In the last 15 innings, the Nagpur-born has collected just 164 runs, shouldering on one half-century.

Just like him, the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, has also found it tough to get going in the last few series. He missed the five-match red-ball series at home against England due to personal reasons. The 2024/25 home season didn’t start on a great note for the Delhi batter against Bangladesh.

The 36-year-old collected just 93 runs in six innings during the home series against New Zealand before gathering just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75, with the best score of an unbeaten 100 runs that came during the second innings of the tour opener in Perth. Apart from that, he has managed only 90 runs in the eight innings with no half-century on his name.

Jasprit Bumrah retains the top spot in the ICC Test rankings; Virat Kohli stays outside the top 25

As a result, Kohli has continued his stay outside the top 25, improving just one place to 26th in the ICC rankings of Test batters. In the last ten Tests, the right-handed batter has grabbed only 392 runs at an average of 22.47, including a solitary century and fifty. He will play his first Ranji game, after nearly 13 years, against Railways.

Shubman Gill amassed 93 runs in five innings during the recent BGT and has been placed at the 22nd position with a step in improvement in the ICC rankings.

The middle order batter of Pakistan, Saud Shakeel, was the big mover, climbing three places to eighth following his 84-run knock against West Indies in Multan in the first innings of the opening Test. He went past the former captain of Australia, Steve Smith (746), and the wicket-keeper batter of India, Rishabh Pant (739), in the ICC rankings.

The former England Test captain, Joe Root (895), and the current vice-captain (876) retained their top two spots in the latest ICC rankings for the Test batters. The former captain of the Blackcaps, Kane Williamson, finds himself in the third position with 867 rating points.

The premier Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, has retained the top spot in the ICC rankings. The Ahmedabad-born was the leading wicket-taker in the BGT 2024-25 with the help of 32 wickets in nine innings at an average of around 13, thanks to three five-wicket hauls. Ravindra Jadeja is the other Indian bowler in the top ten.

The left-arm spinner is joint at the tenth rank with Australia’s Scott Boland. The captain of the side, Pat Cummins (841), and the fast bowler of the Proteas, Kagiso Rabada (841), are second and third, respectively.

The left-arm spinner of the green brigade, Noman Ali, has broken into the top ten of the ICC rankings thanks to his six-wicket haul in the first Test against West Indies.