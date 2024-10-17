Rohit Sharma is set to continue in gold and blue as Mumbai Indians (MI) reportedly finalized their retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. However, on the other hand, KL Rahul is set to part ways with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), despite the show of solidarity between him and owner Sanjiv Goenka.

As per the new IPL rules, teams can retain a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped. They can use the Right To Match (RTM) option.

Mumbai Indians seal Rohit Sharma’s fate

MI’s IPL 2024 season was marked by controversy after the team replaced Rohit Sharma with all-rounder Hardik Pandya as captain. Many MI fans were unhappy with the decision to remove Rohit Sharma as captain. Hardik was booed previously in the competition, including home games at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

According to Indian Express, the MI club plans to retain four crucial players ahead of the IPL 2025 big auction. The franchise plans to keep Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav as they prepare for the 2025 season.

KL Rahul and LSG to part ways before IPL 2025 auction

KL Rahul, on the other hand, might not stay with LSG and part ways before the IPL 2025 auction. The Lucknow Super Giants have yet to make a final decision on whether to maintain wicketkeeper batter and skipper KL Rahul, according to The Indian Express.

The KL Rahul-led team failed to finish in the top four of the IPL 2024, after making the playoffs in their first two seasons.

Following a 10-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, the LSG skipper engaged in an impassioned dispute with club owner Sanjiv Goenka. Goenka was spotted gesticulating with his hands at KL Rahul during a talk along the boundary line, sparking concerns over the batter’s future with LSG.

The Lucknow Super Giants are anticipated to keep uncapped players Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan, as well as West Indian sensation Nicholas Pooran. However, the franchise has not decided on KL Rahul’s future.

In the 2024 IPL season, KL Rahul scored 520 runs in 14 innings with an average of 37.14 and a strike rate of 136.12. Before the IPL 2022 auction, the Lucknow-based franchise acquired Rahul as a draft choice for Rs 17 crore, Marcus Stoinis for Rs 10 crore, and Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Captaincy Tenure To End As BCCI Looking For New Options- Reports