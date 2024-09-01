The fielding coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Jonty Rhodes, has leaked their plans for the upcoming auction of the 2025 season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran spoke about the strategy, which the KL Rahul-led side could be looking at Rohit Sharma, one of the most consistent players of the tournament.

Since the end of the last season, the former T20I captain of the Blue Brigade has been in the news, as there were whispers of Mumbai Indians (MI) parting ways with Rohit Sharma entering into the mega auction. It all started when they brought back Hardik Pandya and removed the Nagpur-born from the captaincy position.

There were reports that Punjab Kings have kept a huge purse of INR 50 crore for having Rohit Sharma in the side, while a few former players revealed that the opening batter could move to Delhi Capitals in the next IPL.

“L SG Ready To Welcome Rohit Sharma ”- Jonty Rhodes on IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma, who has led the Mumbai Indians to five titles in the history of the league, has been the third-highest run-getter of the tournament with 6628 runs in 252 innings at an average of under 30 and a strike rate of over 130, celebrating 43 half-centuries and a couple of centuries.

It was a massive surprise to see the veteran removed from the leadership position, despite him leading India to the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia at home just five months ago. The player was reportedly not satisfied with the treatment of the team, while a few claimed that there could be some rift between him and Hardik Pandya.

The former South African coach and the current fielding coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Jonty Rhodes, revealed that they would be keen to get the services of Rohit Sharma if he gets into the auction. He also explained how it won’t be an easy task given most of the franchises would be looking to get his services if he goes into the auction.

“If Rohit comes into the Auction, LSG is ready to welcome him. He is such a great player; every team will be glad to go for him in the auction.” Rhodes reflected.

Despite all the poor situation among the team, Rohit Sharma was the highest run-getter of the Mumbai Indians with 417 runs in 14 innings at an average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 150, shouldering on one fifty and century with a best score of unbeaten 105 runs, which came in a losing affair against the Chennai Super Kings.

It’s yet to be clear if KL Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, would stay with the franchise, and if he does, then would the management play the 37-year-old under the Karnataka-born. If Rohit becomes the new captain of the side, then what will be the future of Rahul in the competition?

All of these inquiries boil down to the next few weeks when the Board of Control for Cricket in India reveals the rules and number of retained players for the 18th season of the Indian Premier League.