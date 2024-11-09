On the day of India’s departure to Australia to play the five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, there is no information on Rohit Sharma, the red-ball captain of the side, who reportedly is expected to miss the opening clash at the Optus Stadium in Perth, starting on November 22, due to personal reasons. The news has been circulating since the start of the home Test series against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma didn’t enjoy a great time during their three-match home series against the Kiwis that they went on to lose by 0-3 margin, creating a hard time for them to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. Now, they stand at the point of requiring four victories in the last five clashes without a single defeat.

Things haven’t been sweet for him as the captaincy of the Nagpur-born was questioned multiple times in the last three weeks. In Bengaluru, even under the overcast conditions and on the wet surface, India decided to bat first before being bundled out for 46 runs, their third-lowest innings total of the format, while in Pune, he kept the fielders near the boundary rope even against some of the new batters, making it easier for them to settle down.

With the bat in hand, Rohit Sharma struggled to find good touch, as he clubbed only 91 runs in six innings at an average of around 15 with one solitary half-century besides his name. Four out of the six times, the veteran has been dismissed against the pacers, which doesn’t send a promising message to the selection committee before the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

Rohit Sharma expected to travel to Australia with the Indian team

At the end of the Mumbai Test, where India failed to chase down a low score of 147, the Indian captain was asked to put life on the speculation of his availability for the opening game in Perth. The right-handed opening batter couldn’t confirm the news a week ago.

“Right now, I am not too sure whether I’ll be going, but let’s see. Fingers crossed.” Rohit Sharma kept his lips closed.

The experienced batter has a decent record down under in the longest format with 408 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.38 and a strike rate of over 47 with the help of three half-centuries and a best score of unbeaten 63 runs. However, against the opponent, he has clubbed 708 runs at an average of 33.71.

The pundits of the game are not satisfied with Rohit Sharma potentially missing the first Test match, as the former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar felt that, in the case of the experienced batter missing the start of the series, he should be allowed to feature only as a player with the vice-captain shouldering all the responsibilities.

“I think the selection committee of India cricket should say to the captain that if you are missing more than 50% of the series because of a break for personal reasons, then you can join the team at any stage, but the vice-captain will be the leader of the pack for the entire series. There should be clarity.” The former opening batter for the Blue Brigade claimed.

However, another former opening batter of Australia, Aaron Finch, isn’t admitting the words of Gavaskar and wants Rohit Sharma to lead India whenever he returns in the series.

However, the current reports of the renowned journalist Vikrant Gupta have expressed that in a fast-paced development, there are high chances of Rohit eventually traveling to Australia with the team and could think of making a comeback in the nine-day break between the first two encounters.