Rohit Sharma is rumored to part ways with Mumbai Indians and it has been reported that he might enter the IPL 2025 auction. And Punjab Kings (PBKS) coach Sanjay Bangar revealed whether the franchise will bid for India’s T20 World Cup winning captain or not.

Rohit Sharma is one of Indian cricket’s most successful captains. Not only has the guy demonstrated his leadership abilities while in charge of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he has also led his team, the Mumbai Indians (MI), to five tournament titles.

India’s International Cricket Council (ICC) title drought came to an end under his captaincy when the Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup 2024, their first trophy in 11 years and their second T20 World Cup triumph since 2007.

However, despite this success and Rohit Sharma even taking MI to the playoffs in IPL 2023 without Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, the MI management decided to remove him from captaincy for IPL 2024 and named Hardik Pandya the new captain.

Rohit Sharma will surely command a very high price: Sanjay Bangar

This has sparked conjecture that Rohit Sharma may be released by the squad before the IPL 2025 Auction. It is not surprising that Rohit will be sold for a high price if he is released by the franchise. However, a journalist made a big allegation on social media, which went viral.

According to sources, a journalist has alleged that two competing MI clubs, the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), are willing to spend up to Rs 50 crore on the MI legend alone.

Another franchise official Sanjay Bangar also shared his thoughts on whether Punjab Kings will go for Rohit Sharma if he enters the auction for IPL 2025. With Shikhar Dhawan announcing retirement, PBKS will be looking for a captain for the long term and Rohit Sharma still has 2-3 years in him.

“If Rohit Sharma enters the auction, will PBKS target him?” a podcaster asked Sanjay Bangar.

To this, Bangar replied that Punjab Kings might not have the funds to go after Rohit Sharma, who might command a huge price at the IPL 2025 auction given his track record and reputation.

Bangar replied: “Well, if Rohit Sharma enters the auction, he will surely command a very high price, and the PBKS management isn’t certain they can get him.”

