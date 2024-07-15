The former India wicket-keeper batter Saba Karim expected a little more consistency from India’s opening batter Shubman Gill with the bat in hand during the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. The young side went on to win it comfortably with a 4-1 margin.

Gill was given the job of leading the side, as he displayed excellent skills in his captaincy. He ended as the highest run-getter of the series with 170 runs in five innings, at an average of 42.50. The strike rate of 125.92 could have been a little better as he managed to celebrate a couple of half-centuries with a best of 66-runs.

The Punjab-born didn’t have a great start in the series with a few scores, but as they progressed, his batting got better and runs started to come off the blade.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Saba Karim was asked about the takeaways from India’s series victory, where they made a brilliant comeback after losing the first game by 13 runs.

‘Shubman Gill as a captain and a batter. I was expecting a little more consistency in Shubman Gill’s batting. That was a little lacking. However, he performed fantastically as a captain.’ The former India selector expressed. ‘Pressure mounts on any captain after losing the first match, and that too a young captain.’

Saba Karim praised the bowling performances of Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his appearance in this series quite late, as he was part of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad. However, he didn’t get a single chance in the playing eleven, as India decided to open with captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Karim has lauded the left-handed India opener for being among the runs in this Zimbabwe series, despite not having enough games under his belt in the 20-over event.

‘However, despite that, he got his players to rally splendidly. Jaiswal scoring runs. He didn’t get a chance in the World Cup.’ 59-year-old Saba Karim observed. ‘When you haven’t batted for a long time and haven’t played matches, it’s not easy to show form as soon as you come. However, we saw that.’

Jaiswal finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the series with 141 runs in three innings, at an average of 70.50 and a strike rate of nearly 170, with his best of unbeaten knock 93 runs.

The Patna-born has also praised another left-handed opener, Abhishek Sharma, for following up his three-ball duck in the very first game with a century in the second.

‘Abhishek Sharma scored a century at the top of the order. It’s not easy to come back and score a century after getting out for zero in the first match.’ Saba Karim elaborated. ‘Shivam Dube proved himself as a bowler in this series.’

The renowned commentator has also appreciated the two new ball bowlers of the Indian team- Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, for their excellent performance in the series.

‘Mukesh Kumar bowled well. Khaleel Ahmed was making a comeback after five years.’ Saba Karim concluded. ‘It was a very important series for him and he bowled well in every match and picked up wickets with the new ball, and along with that, the control he showed in the end overs. He bowled cutters and did steady bowling with the right line and length.’

Mukesh Kumar finished as the highest wicket-taker of the series with eight scalps in three innings, at an average of under 10 and an economy of 7.37. The left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed could pick only three wickets, but his economy of 6.81 was quite extraordinary.

India will face Sri Lanka now in a three-match T20I series, starting on July 27, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.