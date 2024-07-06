The former BCCI selector Saba Karim has made his choice of the new India T20I captain. Since the end of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where India earned their second title with a win over South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, the question has been raised on the potential option for being the new T20I captain for India, as Rohit Sharma has already announced his retirement from the format.

Keeping in mind the upcoming edition of the tournament, both Rohit and Virat Kohli, along with Ravindra Jadeja decided to hang up their shoes from the format, to give the young players more opportunities to be ready and prepared for the next T20 World Cup in 2026, to be co-hosted by both India and Sri Lanka.

With India being involved in a T20I series, just a week after that final, the selectors sent a young group of players to Zimbabwe, handing the leadership skill of Shubman Gill, who was dropped from the World Cup squad. However, Saba Karim feels a different name could come under the picture in the captaincy role.

‘I think the Indian selectors have always looked at…’- Saba Karim

The former selector of India, Saba Karim feels that there are several aspirants to take the job, along with Gill, as there have been a few experienced players on the list, such as Hardik Pandya, who was the vice-captain for the recently concluded World Cup.

Also Read: Watch- Rohit Sharma Receives Kisses From His Mother Poornima After Felicitation Ceremony At Wankhede Stadium

Gill will continue in the role till the senior players of the side return after spending a short break, and that could be for the Sri Lanka tour, towards the end of July. Hardik has always been a potential choice for the role, having been captain a few times, when Rohit was rested in the past.

In an interview with SportsNow, Saba Karim makes the point that it would be too early for the selectors to decide who would lead the time in years to come.

‘Potential yes but at this stage I think it’s very early for the selectors to actually decide who can be the captain in the years to come.’ The former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim expressed during the chat. ‘There are a number of aspirants, Hardik Pandya right now is the vice-captain and I think with Rohit’s departure, it is more obvious that Pandya will take up the reins.’

He feels that being an all-format player, Shubman Gill could be an option, and the selectors may have thought that the young batter possesses all the skills to take the team forward in the upcoming seasons.

‘But yes, I think the Indian selectors have always looked at Shubman Gill as an all-format player and they feel he does have the required leadership skills to take the team forward, that is why this Zimbabwe series will be quite exciting for Gill not as a batter but also as a captain.’ The 56-year-old Saba Karim made the statement.

Gill was in the reserves of the squad, as India went with the explosive opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad, and that puts the Punjab-born in a place to prove his worth in Zimbabwe.

Also Read: Pakistan Team’s Schedule For 2024-25 International Season Unveiled

The Bihar-born, Saba Karim also made his say on the replacements of Jadeja, Rohit, and Kohli, as he feels that it would take time for the players themselves to be ready for such tournaments.

‘I think most of them are suited to this, I think international cricket is a different challenge altogether.’ The renowned commentator remarked during the same interview. ‘I think all such cricketers who are in the fray if they can prepare well and execute the plans of the management, I’m sure they will take time.’

Saba Karim ends by saying that with three slots, divided into two openers and one number three, being open now, one of Gill, Ruturaj and Abhishek Sharma could come into the frame.