The former opening batter of India, Aakash Chopra, has made his view on the performance of veteran pacer Mohammad Shami and how he was expected to make his way to Australia, at least for one portion of the five-Tests, in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The Bengal fast bowler has marked his return to the game through the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024-25.

Shami was out of action for a long time before making his return to competitive game, where he went through the entire period of the 20-over domestic tournament, picking up 11 wickets in nine innings at an economy rate of under eight.

The pacer has been added to the Bengal squad of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2024-25, which almost eliminates his chances to be back playing for India’s red-ball side. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra has given his opinion on the response of Rohit Sharma.

Aakash Chopra rules Mohammad Shami out of the BGT 2024-25

The Indian captain reckoned that Shami picked up a new swelling during the SMAT competition which perhaps has pushed his selection for the Australia trip. He also noted that even though they want to get him back in the series, they don’t want to push him much for selection.

“Mohammed Shami has played a lot of cricket. Of course, he started playing cricket after a year. So there was a lot of skepticism about whether he would be fit or not and that he shouldn’t get injured again. However, he has been playing thus far, and he has looked quite okay.” Aakash Chopra expressed this in the video.

“However, when you asked Rohit Sharma the same question, he said – ‘the door is open, but we don’t want to rush him in.‘ That’s a very mixed kind of signal about whether he is going to come or not. Things are pointing in the direction that he is not going to come. If you are reluctant to send, maybe he is not in your scheme of things. This is a slightly sad story, but this is the story.” The Uttar Pradesh-born highlighted.

Aakash Chopra explained that perhaps the Indian management is wondering why the 34-year-old isn’t prepared for the red-ball format. They are probably keeping him under the cotton wool, keeping in mind the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place from the second week of February and the third week of March.

Aakash Chopra also points out that the think tank of the visiting side believes that perhaps the right-arm pacer isn’t ready yet for the five-day format of the game.

“I feel the Indian management, which includes the captain, coach, and selectors, thinks that Mohammed Shami is not ready, that whatever they have seen is not good enough. Rohit Sharma said two times that he had a swelling in his leg. One was after the practice session, and then another swelling when he was playing a match.” Aakash Chopra added.

Given the Vijay Hazare Trophy is expected to begin in the upcoming week and the Gabba Test starting on December 14, Shami might not be making his way for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26 and the New Year’s Test in Sydney.

“At times, the communication doesn’t reach us. Maybe that is already happening, and we don’t get to know that he is having difficulties, it’s not in the public domain yet. I am not privy to any information, but it seems like Shami will not go for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, or else he would have gone by now.” Aakash Chopra concluded.