Sam Konstas, who made his Australia debut, was seen making fun of India veteran Virat Kohli and mimicked him shouldering him during the ongoing BGT 2024-25 Test in from of the MCG crowd.

Konstas debuted at the MCG against India, scoring a magnificent fifty. However, his journey to the fifty was marred by a shoulder-to-shoulder clash with India’s senior cricketer, Virat Kohli. The incident occurred following heated conversations between the two of them.

On the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas collided on the shoulder. After the tenth over of Australia’s innings, Kohli appeared to abruptly shift direction and ram his shoulders into Konstas.

Virat Kohli fined and sanctioned for Sam Konstas incident

Kohli turned around as the two players exchanged words. Neither of them backed down, forcing Konstas’ opening partner, Usman Khawaja, to step in and separate the two of them.

Following the conclusion of the day, the ICC judged Virat Kohli guilty of the offense and fined him 20% of his match fee. Kohli accepted the offense, therefore no further hearing was required.

Konstas appeared undeterred by the situation and proceeded to target the Indian bowlers. He played some daring shots against India’s top fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, putting him under pressure with scoops and reverse scoops. In his first Test batting, the kid hit a blazing 60 off 65 balls.

Sam Konstas makes fun of Virat Kohli in front of MCG crowd

Konstas was observed mimicking Kohli’s shoulder barge on the second day of the Melbourne Test. Virat Kohli has faced strong criticism from the Australian fans and the public following his shoulder contact with Sam Konstas.

He drew the crowd’s attention when he began moving his shoulder. After watching Konstas, the home audience stood up and supported him in his actions.

India’s comeback highlighted by Nitish Kumar Reddy and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Meanwhile, India made 358/9 at stumps on day three. The Indian innings was highlighted by three great innings involving Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar. They received good support from Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul.

Jaiswal made 82 runs opening the innings and added 100-plus runs with Virat Kohli (36) for the 4th wicket. As India stumbled to 221/7 on day three, Sundar and Nitish came together to add 127 runs for the 8th wicket for India.

Sundar got out for 50 runs, but Nitish Kumar Reddy completed his maiden test ton and remained unbeaten on 105 at the end of day three.

