The former top-order batter of the Indian side, Sanjay Manjrekar, has praised the regular Test captain of the national team, Rohit Sharma, for admitting that it was his poor form with the bat that led him to decide to step down from the final Test of the five-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The right-handed batter could manage just 31 runs in five innings at 6.20.

It was surprising to many when the Nagpur-born turned up during the lunch break to give an interview to the broadcasters on the second day’s play of the series decider, having not been part of the 15-member side. The Mumbai batter revealed that there shouldn’t be any speculation on his retirement from the longest format of the game at the moment.

Sanjay Manjrekar suggested that there might have been another reason that promoted Rohit to speak on his retirement from the longest format. The speculation started when the head coach of the side, Gautam Gambhir, refused to confirm the place of the batter in the SCG game on the eve of the Test.

“But there was also another reason why he was doing that interview. To clear the air, somewhere, I think Gambhir was getting all the credit for a brave call by leaving Rohit Sharma out. He wanted to set the record straight. Let’s be honest.” Sanjay Manjrekar expressed at the end of India’s 3-1 series defeat in the BGT 2024-25.

“C ouldn’t have another out-of-form batter”- Sanjay Manjrekar points Rohit Sharma’s interview

The team management of the Indian side decided to hand over the responsibility of the leadership to their premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, as Shubman Gill replaced the Nagpur-born in the batting department.

“Our captain, you know, has shown his leadership as well. He’s opted to rest in this game. So that shows that you know, there’s a lot of unity in our team, there’s no selfishness that, you know.” The Ahmedabad-born pacer addressed after deciding to bat first in Sydney.

Retirement is always a personal decision, a place in the eleven or the squad should be determined by the selectors. The former batter of the Indian side responded to the comments of Rohit in the interview, where the latter remarked that retirement hasn’t been an aspect at the moment in his career.

The Mumbai batter missed the series opener in Perth, but they went on to win by 295 runs. But a 161-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second innings of the red-ball fixture pushed him to bat in the middle order in Adelaide and Brisbane before going back to the top during the MCG Test.

“I loved that interview. That first bit where he said, I couldn’t have another out-of-form batter in the XI, and that’s why he opted out. But there were some other emotions.” Sanjay Manjrekar explained.

“One thing that a lot of players say is that ‘I will decide my future’. I have a problem with that. You can decide your future with regards to retirement, but somebody else has got the job to decide your future as a player and captain.” The former Indian batter, Sanjay Manjrekar, concluded.

In the Test season of 2024-25, the veteran opening batter of the side managed 164 runs in eight Tests at an average of 10.94. It will be interesting to see if he gets the selection for their upcoming five-match red-ball series in England in June this year.