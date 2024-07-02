Shaheen Afridi, former Pakistan T20I captain, after seeing India’s brand of cricket in T20 World Cup 2024, has admitted that the Men in Green needs to correct a few things in order to compete with the top teams in the world today.

Afridi was the pace spearhead of the Pakistan team, which suffered a group-stage exit from the tournament after losing to the USA and India. Despite wins over Canada and Ireland, the washout match between the USA and Ireland resulted in Pakistan’s exit from the tournament.

The 2009 T20 World champions were humiliated and severely criticized as they lost to the USA in a super over and then to India from needing 48 runs in 48 balls with 8 wickets in hand.

Pakistan’s pace-bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi said Team India deserved to lift the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy for handling the pressure against South Africa at Kensington Oval, Barbados on June 29.

“I watched the match and enjoyed it and both the teams played well. On the day whichever team handles the pressure wins. India played a good brand of cricket and deserved to win,” Afridi told reporters in London.

He admitted that Pakistan needs to make a few changes to make the result go their way as strong teams go into a major tournament after going through a process.

“Strong teams compete in the World Cup and they come after going through a process. I think we need to correct a few things and if we work hard, results will be with us,” he added.

Shaheen Afridi was Pakistan’s captain in a T20i series against New Zealand which Pakistan lost 1-4 and was then replaced by Babar Azam ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“We didn’t play good cricket which our country demands”- Shaheen Afridi on Pakistan’s early exit

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi expressed regret following his team’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

“We didn’t play good cricket which our country demands. There are a few areas we need to improve quickly, the Champions Trophy is coming. We have to improve and we’ll have to grow as a team. Crowd – they always come and support us, thank you, everyone, for the support. It’s tough times but they always come and support us, that’s what we need as a team. That’s my job, I come late (to bat) in the innings, I just hit. The team needed it. Always trying to hit sixes,” said Afridi after Pakistan’s final game in the tournament.

