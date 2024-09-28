In the modern-day game, it becomes quite important for the boards to manage their pacers, who play across formats, to avoid them breaking down physically. However, Shaheen Afridi, an experienced left-arm pacer of the Pakistan side, feels that it becomes quite important to have overs under the belt to keep the same rhythm going.

A few weeks ago, the white-ball coach of the Green Brigade, Gary Kirsten, raised his concerns about the overworked bowling of Shaheen Afridi, who, according to the former World Cup-winning head coach of India, has bowled three times more over than any of the other pacers in the last one and half years.

Pakistan had a rare break after the end of the T20 World Cup, after which they faced Bangladesh in two Test matches. They will face England from October 07 in the three-match red-ball series before taking the fight to Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa for games across formats.

On return back home, they will host West Indies for a two-match Test series before the start of the Champions Trophy 2025, which will be followed by their trip to New Zealand for a white-ball series before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Shaheen Afridi is expected to feature in most of these days.

“Pacers perform and win matches; Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have been involved in a lot of matches across all formats. Shaheen has delivered three times more overs than other pacers in the world in the last 18 months. This is not right, as he is bound to get injured.” The former South Africa head coach expressed to the reporters.

The left-arm pacer, after a poor performance in the first Bangladesh Test, was dropped for the second game of the series.

Shaheen Afridi voices against the workload claim of Gary Kirsten

Since the end of the Test series, Shaheen Afridi featured in two games of the Champions One-day Cup 2024, where he picked up five wickets against the Panthers and the Stallions.

The 24-year-old, who has collected 315 for Pakistan in 153 international games, minced no words in dismissing claims of Kirsten. He has been struggling to find form across formats but emphasized the need to enjoy the game.

“If we look at our legendary bowlers from the past, Wasim (Akram) bhai and Waqar (Younis) bhai, they did not have workload issues back then.” Shaheen Afridi remarked during an interview on the television.

He also pointed out that all of these things depend on the individual player and how he wants to be fit mentally and physically for the game. He shaded light how bowling, not so many overs could push the body to not react at the need of the hour.

“I don’t know why we have made such a big deal about it for the past year. It all depends on the individual player. You need to be mentally fit and strong to perform; you cannot perform while being lazy.” The left-arm pacer revealed.

“At a time when your body is not reacting the way you want, you need support from the management. There is not much workload but, we should enjoy whatever cricket we play.” Shaheen Afridi elaborated.

He has been recalled for the first of the three-match series against England, which will start on October 07 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The left-arm spinner, Noman Ali, is also back for the series and will play under the captaincy of Shan Masood.