Shaheen Afridi was punished as he lost his Test vice-captaincy after Pakistan announced their squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh. A total of 17 members were named by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the two Tests, Shan Masood was retained as captain.

The first Test match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 21-25. Pakistan will play the second and final Test match at the National Stadium in Karachi from August 30 to September 3. The Pakistan team will begin their training camp for the Test series in Rawalpindi on Sunday, August 11.

The Pakistan team will face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series beginning August 21. The forthcoming series is part of the ICC World Test Championship (2023-25).

This is Jason Gillespie’s first assignment as head coach of Pakistan’s red-ball team, with Azhar Mahmood assisting him. Saud Shakeel has replaced Shaheen Afridi as vice-captain of the Pakistan Test team.

Saud Shakeel replaces Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan’s vice-captain

The selection committee selected 13 players from the roster for their most recent series, which ended in a 0-3 loss to Australia. Naseem Shah, an outstanding bowler, has returned to the Pakistan Test team after more than a year away.

Mohammad Huraira, Kamran Ghulam, and Mohammad Ali have been added to the team for their regular performances. Huraira has yet to make his Pakistan debut, but Ghulam did play one ODI against New Zealand last year. Ali has played two Tests for Pakistan against England in 2022.

Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Noman Ali, and Sajid Khan were not included in the Test team. Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jr. are absent due to injuries. Aamer Jamal has been added to the team, but his participation is contingent on fitness.

Saud Shakeel will also captain the Pakistan Shaheens in their first four-day encounter against Bangladesh A. The squad includes Test team members Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, and Sarfaraz Ahmed. They will join the national team following the match.

Pakistan’s squad for Test series vs Bangladesh: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan Shaheens Squad: Saud Shakeel (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig (wk), Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Umar Amin.

🚨 Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests and Shaheens side for first four-day against Bangladesh A announced 🚨 More details ➡️ https://t.co/IIKz5hxGJA Pakistan men's international 2024-25 season schedule 👉 https://t.co/H1nrxE5EQR#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/TLgyB4ajfB — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 7, 2024

