Shakib Al Hasan is awaiting the results of a second test of his bowling action in Chennai, India, after failing his earlier assessment from the United Kingdom’s Loughborough University, which resulted in his suspension from bowling in top-tier domestic and international cricket.

Shakib was reported for suspicious action during an English county match in September. This prompted the ECB’s action, and, in accordance with article 11.3 of the ICC’s regulations for illegal bowling actions, his suspension was automatically accepted and enforced by the ICC in international cricket, as well as by all national cricket federations in domestic events.

Shakib is being considered for selection in the Champions Trophy roster, and both BCB President Faruque Ahmed and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto support his participation. The 37-year-old last appeared for Bangladesh in a Test series against India, which they lost 2-0.

Shakib al Hasan is expecting a result from the Chennai Centre before deciding on ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Shakib is awaiting a response from the Chennai center within a day or two, which is also preventing the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) from naming their Champions Trophy lineup.

Shakib is under consideration after board president Faruque Ahmed stated on January 3 that he wants Shakib back on the team. It was also recently revealed that Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto approved Shakib’s return to ODIs.

Gazi Ashraf Hossain, the BCB’s top selector, said on Wednesday that he had heard Shakib had taken a second bowling action test in Chennai but could not confirm the circumstances.

“It was very shocking to hear that Shakib couldn’t pass the bowling action test [at Loughborough]. I will have to find out whether he has tested himself again. We have to wait for this information. The board hasn’t instructed us fully on Shakib. I think every minute counts. I am sure we can clarify this in a day or two,” BCB selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said.

Bangladesh is clubbed with India, Pakistan, and New Zealand in Group A and will have its first match against India on February 20 in Dubai. They will next face New Zealand on February 24 and host Pakistan on February 27. Both of these matches will be played in Pakistan.

