It was just before the second of the two-match red-ball series against India at the Green Park Stadium when the premier all-rounder of Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan, announced the upcoming second Test of the two-match series against South Africa in Mirpur. However, there was speculation.

Given the disturbing situation in Bangladesh, there is no guarantee of whether Shakib Al Hasan could be able to feature in the series after he lands at home. However, the dream could become a reality for the veteran, as he has received some strong support from the Youth and Sports Advisor, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, who personally desires the same.

“He (Shakib) is a player who has contributed a lot to the country. Since he wishes to play his final Test match in Bangladesh, I hope he gets that opportunity.” Asif expressed the reporters while attending the Women’s T20 World Cup game on October 3 in Dubai.

“If there are any allegations against anyone, that is a different issue. I cannot comment on that, as it falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Law. However, we have already committed to ensuring Shakib Al Hasan’s security, and we will honor that commitment.” He continued.

Mahmud also insisted that the all-rounder would be needed to clear his political stance to get the security, as the change of mind from the top government officials, perhaps, have driven the experienced member towards fulfilling his drive of playing his final Test match at Mirpur.

Shakib Al Hasan in consideration to end 17-year old Test career

Since making his debut in 2007 against India at Chattogram, the Magura-born has featured in 71 Test matches for the country, where he has scored 4609 runs at an average of 37.77 and a strike rate of over 60, shouldering on five centuries and 31 half-centuries with a best score of 217.

Even with the ball in hand, Shakib Al Hasan has picked up 246 wickets in 71 clashes at an average of under 32 and a strike rate of nearly five overs, thanks to his 19 five-wicket hauls with a best bowling figure of 7/36 in an innings.

The left-handed batter, however, was accused of being involved in a murder case, as he displayed his concerns about his safety for playing at home. However, a top Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official has informed that they had been trying their best to bring the 37-year-old for the Tests against the Proteas.

“You cannot put fingers at politician Shakib Al Hasan considering he just won the election but it lasted not even for more than six months so, how could he be punished for corruption.” The official spilled the beans recently. “He is indeed paying the price of joining a certain political party but at the same time, you need to understand that he didn’t do much as a politician since winning in the general election.”

Another official has questioned how the player could leave the country after arriving to play his farewell Test series, which ends on November 2, the day before the Bangladesh side is expected to fly out to the United Arab Emirates, where they will be facing Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series on November 06.

“As Shakib Al Hasan is part of the ODI set-up, he can very well be in the team hotel and later leave the country to take part in the ODI series against Afghanistan.” The official elaborated.

It will be an emotional end for the poster boy of Bangladesh Cricket, who over the years, has delivered so many special moments for the team.