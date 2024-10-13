Shan Masood, the Pakistan Test cricket team captain, has been under severe pressure after he lost the 6th Test as captain of the side. And this loss came in the first match of the three-Test series against England at home.

Masood had taken over as Pakistan Test captain from Babar Azam, who had stepped down after the 2023 World Cup debacle last year. Masood’s appointment was welcomed given his extensive experience of domestic cricket in Pakistan and in England county cricket.

However, under Masood’s captaincy, Pakistan lost 0-3 to Australia down under and then Bangladesh claimed a historic 0-2 Test series win in Pakistan. And now England handed Pakistan a historic defeat.

Pakistan had posted 556 runs after choosing to bat first. Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, and Salman Ali Agha scored centuries. However, little did they know, England would go on to make history.

Joe Root made 262 and Harry Brook made 317 and their 454-run partnership propelled England to 823/7d. Trailing by 267 runs, Pakistan was bowled out for 220 runs and lost by an innings and 47 runs. This was the first instance of a team losing a Test by an innings despite scoring 550-plus runs in the first innings.

Shan Masood is a reactive captain: David Lloyd

Former England cricketer David Lloyd recently commented on Shan Masood’s captaincy of the Pakistan cricket team. He believes Masood lacked the attributes required to lead effectively, particularly against powerful teams such as England.

Lloyd called Masood a “reactive captain” and compared him negatively to Pakistan’s renowned commanders of the past. In an interview, Lloyd noted that Masood lacks the proactive leadership required to deal with tough opponents.

He pointed out that Masood’s style could be a disadvantage against teams like England, which play an aggressive version of cricket known as ‘Bazball’ under captain Ben Stokes.

He highlighted that a captain must anticipate the moves of the opposition to be effective. Lloyd referred to former greats like Imran Khan and Wasim Akram, noting that Masood does not possess the same leadership qualities.

“Shan Masood is a reactive captain, not a proactive captain. I have seen his captaincy for Yorkshire. He is not like Pakistan’s former captains Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq, or Misbah-ul-Haq,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd reiterated that to compete against England’s aggressive style, Masood must adopt a more proactive approach.

He stated, “Playing against Bazball, you have to be proactive. I am not sure Shan Masood is that sort of person.”

"Shan doesn't have any steel in him, as I've seen him captaining at Yorkshire." "Shan is mostly a reactive captain, not a proactive one."

