Shardul Thakur of Mumbai was on cloud nine as he took a hat-trick in his team’s must-win game against Meghalaya in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tournament. He has oozed quality in Mumbai’s present match versus Meghalaya, which is being played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC.

Shardul Thakur, who was dropped from the India Test squad, has been producing outstanding performances and is building a strong case for his return to the team. The pacer in the present match against Meghalaya has put his team on top with a superb session.

Shardul Thakur dismisses Anirudh B, Sumit Kumar, and Jaskirat to record the hat-trick

Shardul Thakur took the new ball for Mumbai and instantly influenced the squad, dismissing Meghalaya opener Nishanta Chakraborty for a four-ball duck. Following that, he gave it his all with the ball in the third over, rattling the opposition’s batting lineup.

Shardul Thakur took out Anirudh B, Sumit Kumar, and Jaskirat in the third over of the match to complete his hat-trick. The fast bowler once again stood up for his team when it counted the most, as he was outstanding in a must-win game for Mumbai.

Shardul Thakur bagged a magnificent hat-trick against Meghalaya and left the opposition struggling at 2/6.

Here is the video:

https://twitter.com/BCCIdomestic/status/1884859096089886890?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1884859096089886890%7Ctwgr%5E586bbdb95fd66ba89e3dddf3468379d9d4d74b8f%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcricketaddictor.com%2Fcricket-news%2Fshardul-thakur-sends-gautam-gambhir-strong-message-with-stunning-ranji-trophy-hat-trick-for-mumbai%2F

Shardul Thakur 5th Mumbai bowler to take a hat-trick in Ranji Trophy

Shardul became the fifth Mumbai player in the history of the Ranji Trophy to record a hat-trick, joining the elite list.

List of hat-tricks by Mumbai bowlers in Ranji Trophy:

1) Jehangir Behramji Khot (Bombay) vs Baroda – 1943/44

2) Umesh Narayan Kulkarni (Bombay) vs Gujarat – 1963/64

3) Abdul Moosabhoy Ismail (Bombay) vs Saurashtra – 1973/74

4) Royston Harold Dias (Mumbai) vs Bihar – 2023/24

5) Shardul Thakur (Mumbai) vs Meghalaya- 2024-25

Shardul has performed admirably in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25. He has been staggering with both the ball and the bat. In his most recent match against Jammu and Kashmir, he scored a fifty in the first innings and a century in the second.

With his efforts in the present Ranji Trophy 2024-25, he would undoubtedly have been considered by selectors. It would not be surprising if he is selected for India’s England tour, which includes a five-match Test series in June of this year.

