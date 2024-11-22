With no verdicts being taken on the future of the Champions Trophy 2025 by either the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC), or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the BCCI seems to be stepping ahead for the final decision, as the reports have claimed that Jay Shah is likely to meet the ICC members and the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi for discussions.

India has decided to refuse to travel to Pakistan for the ICC event due to security reasons, besides proposing the hybrid model, which will allow them to play their portion of the competition either in Sri Lanka or Dubai, just like it was during the 2023 Asia Cup when despite being called the hosts, the Babar Azam-ked side flew to Sri Lanka to face the Rohit Sharma-led side.

The last bilateral series between these two countries came in 2012, while the last trip to Pakistan for India happened during the 2008 Asia Cup. The PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi, felt that the BCCI should shown a good gesture to them because they decided to travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Recent reports have claimed that despite India making clear its stance to avoid travel, the PCB is holding its position strongly. The BCCI secretary is expected to meet the ICC officials in Dubai before getting connected in a telephone conversation with Naqvi as they will try to reach a possible conclusion to the crisis.

A huge step from India for the smooth process of the Champions Trophy 2025

The PCB has already appointed Sumair Ahmed Syed as the chief operating officer of the Champions Trophy, even though there are certain clouds over the future of the tournament.

Naqvi has expressed confidence in the abilities of Syed, calling him an exceptionally organized professional to handle the situation. PCB has already renovated its three grounds for the smooth process of the event, consisting of the National Stadium in Karachi, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and the Rawalpindi Stadium.

“Sumair is an exceptionally organized professional with a wealth of administrative expertise. Coupled with his unwavering passion for cricket, I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials, and fans alike.” Naqvi stated.

The official global trophy tour of the Champions Trophy has already been started and that has been a signal for the Pakistan side to hold their stance for the event.

“The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to showcase Pakistan’s ability to host world-class cricketing events, welcoming players and fans from around the globe to experience the country’s passion for the game and renowned hospitality,” Syed said recently.

“Preparations are already well underway, with stadium upgrades nearing completion and crucial discussions ongoing with the International Cricket Council,” Syed remarked.

India has always spoken about them potentially looking to take their name out of the Champions Trophy if they are forced to make the travel, and that’s something that will push the ICC a few steps back along with the broadcasters.

“At this moment, every team that has qualified for the Champions Trophy is ready to come. Nobody has any issues. I will say today also, if India has any concerns, speak to us about them, we can ease those concerns. I don’t think there is any reason for them not to visit.” Naqvi on the recent development regarding the event.