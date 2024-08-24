The left-handed opening batter of the Indian cricket team, Shikhar Dhawan, has put the curtains down on his 15 years of international and domestic cricket through a social media post on Saturday morning. His last competitive game was in April when he led the Punjab Kings during the recent season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before getting injured.

Shikhar Dhawan finishes his career with 6793 runs in the one-day international in 167 games at an average of 44.11 and a strike rate of over 90, with the help of 39 half-centuries and 17 centuries, at a best score of 143.

The 38-year-old, since making his debut for the Blue Brigade nearly 13 years ago, has featured in 68 T20I games, where he has smashed 1759 runs at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of around 130, shouldering on 11 half-centuries with a best score of 92.

“I don’t want to cry or somethin g”- Shikhar Dhawan on retirement

The left-handed batter made a sensational debut in the longest game format against Australia in 2013, where he smashed a terrific knock of 187 runs at a strike rate of 107.47, with the help of 33 boundaries and a couple of sixes. Overall, Shikhar Dhawan has cracked 2315 runs in 34 red-ball games at an average of 40.61, notching up five fifties and seven centuries.

“It’s important to turn the page to move forward in life, and that’s why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India.” The veteran expressed this in a video posted on his social media account. “I’ve told myself not to feel sad that you won’t play for India anymore, but to feel happy that you played for the country.”

The Delhi-born has featured in 10 innings in the ODI World Cup, where he has recorded 537 runs at an average of 53.70 and a strike rate of nearly 95, thanks to his three centuries and one fifty, with a best score of 137-run knock. A finger injury cut his journey in the middle of the 2019 campaign in England before not being considered in 2023.

When India lifted the Champions Trophy 2013, Shikhar Dhawan was the leading run-getter of the tournament, as he nailed 363 runs in five games, at an average of 90.75 and a strike rate of over 100, celebrating a couple of centuries and one fifty.

“It’s not like it is a tough decision for me. I am not even emotional. I don’t want to cry or something. But, mostly it’s gratitude and love. I have spent most of my life playing cricket, and I feel I’ve reached a stage where I want to rest now, from international and domestic.” He said during an exclusive interview.

He retires as a modern ODI great, being one of the only eight batters in the history of the format to score over 5000 runs at an average of over 40 and a strike rate of 90-plus. Only Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the other Indian players, who belong to the list.

“My Test debut is my personal favorite. I came into the team and made that record. I scored 187. I always used to dream of playing for India and making world records. I wasn’t even aware of the world record. I was just happy to cement my place in the Test team.” Shikhar Dhawan revealed.

In the history of the IPL, the experienced batter is the second-highest run-getter with 6769 runs at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of over 127, registering 51 half-centuries and a couple of centuries.